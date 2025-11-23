LIVE TV
Is S S Rajamouli's Varanasi Based On A Real Story? Mahesh Babu Starrer Promises Epic Drama and Unseen Suspense!

S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film explores Varanasi’s ghats, rituals, and culture, blending personal destinies with the city’s spiritual essence. Featuring authentic local life, traditions, and the eternal Ganges, the movie promises a vivid, immersive portrayal of India’s sacred city.

Varanasi: Rajamouli’s Spiritual Cinematic Journey (Pc: X)
Varanasi: Rajamouli’s Spiritual Cinematic Journey (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
November 23, 2025 14:48:56 IST

The new movie taking place in the lively city of Varanasi is not just going to be a visual delight; it seems to be a spiritual encounter with the city.  One of the very few locations on Earth that have been inhabited by humans ever since the beginning of history and which is very closely associated with the cycle of life and death in Hinduism, Varanasi or Kashi as it is popularly known, is such a place.

The main theme of this film will most probably be the lively and colorful atmosphere of the ghats, the intricate ceremonies, and the everlasting link of beliefs and Indian river with the Ganges. The initial snapshots allude to a storyline that blends personal destiny with the legendary past of the city, addressing the matters of salvation, unminding, and the inevitable circuit of life.

The crew, reputedly, has been on the site for an extended duration just to get the right feeling of the city with its winding, narrow streets and the peculiar and captivating characters that inhabit it. The film’s director is sure that the Varanasi’s architecture and culture will not only furnish an extraordinary setting but also be a dynamic force, like a character, in the narrative.

Varanasi Movie Ghats and the Eternal River

Varanasi’s 88 ghats or steps going down to the river tell the story of the city and the film. The film shows the great contrast between the Manikarnika Ghat, where the dead are cremated non-stop, the skin-deep representation of death and rebirth and the lively, merry Dashashwamedh Ghat, known for the breathtaking evening Ganga Aarti.

This dual focus gives rise to a metaphorical landscape that is very rich. One of the important and factual points that the film takes up is the historical importance of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which, although being the main area of pilgrimage, very often is in its deepest sanctuary inaccessible to the general public, thus, the protagonists’ own journeys to invisible truths are mirrored.

The makers of the film point out that the spiritual weight of the river is an unceasing force all the time, at times, even probing the characters’ modern viewpoints with its age-old, ceaselessly relentless rhythm.

Varanasi Movie Authenticity and Cultural Tapestry

The production’s fidelity to originality is claimed to be very high, the main focus being on showing the less known sides of the city like the community of the Doms, who take care of the cremation ceremonies, or the complicated custom of Benarasi silk weaving, which is not only part of the local culture but is also very much involved in the local economy.

Rather than using conventional travel shots, the movie is looking for the hidden courtyards and the local musicians who are not recognized yet, but still, keep the classical Indian tradition alive. The director’s decision to use the local dialect and casting non-professional actors in the supporting roles has further grounded the story in a true reality.

The layer of detail that has been added here makes the movie more than just a simple travelogue, promising a depiction that is both intricate and full of feelings of a city that has always been the end and the beginning.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS