Home > Entertainment > Is Vijay Thalapathy Paying Sangeetha Rs 250 Crore In Alimony To Settle Divorce Out Of Court? Know All About TVK Chief's Massive Net Worth, Luxurious Car Collection And Homes

Is Vijay Thalapathy Paying Sangeetha Rs 250 Crore In Alimony To Settle Divorce Out Of Court? Know All About TVK Chief’s Massive Net Worth, Luxurious Car Collection And Homes

Vijay Thalapathy’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly left many stunned after filing for divorce following 27 years of marriage. The biggest revelation, however, was her claim that she sought separation due to Vijay’s alleged extramarital relationship with an actress. To safeguard the other woman’s privacy, her name was not mentioned in the petition. Recent reports suggest that Vijay is now looking to settle the matter amicably.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 4, 2026 17:23:48 IST

Vijay Thalapathy’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly left many stunned after filing for divorce following 27 years of marriage. The biggest revelation, however, was her claim that she sought separation due to Vijay’s alleged extramarital relationship with an actress. To safeguard the other woman’s privacy, her name was not mentioned in the petition. Recent reports suggest that Vijay is now looking to settle the matter amicably.

According to Tamil Filmibeat, the actor-turned-politician is keen to resolve the issue in court without prolonging the dispute with his estranged wife. He has reportedly initiated several discussions with Sangeetha and is believed to have offered an alimony of Rs 250 crore.

The substantial settlement is said to be intended for Sangeetha and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, though the exact division of the amount remains undisclosed. The report further notes that the divorce plea may be withdrawn if both parties reach a mutual agreement, as Vijay aims to preserve his family’s dignity and keep the matter private.

Breaking news!! 250 kodi pu…. Sangkeetha and Vijay out of court settlement 🤝
by u/kartofflepuffer in KollyGossips

As per Sangeetha’s petition, Vijay allegedly traveled abroad frequently with the actress in question. The document also claims that the actress shared photos from their trips on social media, which reportedly caused significant emotional distress to Sangeetha and their children.

Court documents indicate that Sangeetha discovered the alleged affair in 2021. Despite assurances from Vijay that the relationship would end, the petition states that it continued, ultimately leading to an irreparable breakdown in their marriage.

For context, Vijay first met Sangeetha in 1996. A Sri Lankan Tamil raised in the UK, she was an ardent fan who traveled to Chennai to meet him. Their initial fan-star interaction evolved into a deeper relationship, and despite religious differences, they married under the Special Marriage Act in 1998.

Reports estimate Vijay’s net worth at around Rs 600 crore. Counted among India’s highest-paid actors, he reportedly charges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film. He owns a luxurious beach-facing mansion in Neelankarai, Chennai, valued at approximately Rs 70–80 crore, featuring a private gym, swimming pool, and landscaped gardens.

He is also said to have received a massive fee of Rs 220 crore for the film Jana Nayagan. His car collection reportedly includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth over Rs 7 crore, along with models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series, Mini Cooper S, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SangeethaVijay divorce caseVijay giving 250 cr alimonyVijay Love LifeVijay ThalapathyVijay Thalapathy net worthVijay Wife name

QUICK LINKS