Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 21:06:07 IST

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s son Angad turned two on Friday.

Celebrating the special day of their little one, Sanjana took to Instagram and shared several cute pictures of Angad.

She also penned a sweet note, wishing her boy a happy birthday.

“The apple of our eyes, the centre of our little universe, our superhero is TWO,” Sanjana captioned the post.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

Jasprit reshared Sanjana’s post on his Instagram Story.

Jasprit and Sanjana were blessed with their son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, on September 4, 2023. The duo often share pictures of Angad on their social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasprit is all set to play in the Asia Cup 2025.

Team India’s quest for Asian supremacy will kickstart from September 10 against the UAE, with the hotly anticipated India-Pakistan clash taking place on September 14, followed by their last league match against the UAE on September 19. Following this, the super four stage will start from September 20. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: angadCricketjasprit bumrahsanjana-ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday
Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday
Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday
Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan celebrate son Angad's second birthday

