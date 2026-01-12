Jay Bhanushali Responds To Mahhi Vij–Nadim Nadz Rumours: ‘Everyone’s Looking For A Villain In Our Story’

Actor Jay Bhanushali has taken the initiative to clarify the increasing conjectures concerning his former spouse, Mahhi Vij, and her close companion, Nadim Nadz.

The rumors on social media became very strong after the couple announced their separation after 16 years of marriage, particularly when Mahhi posted an emotional birthday tribute to Nadim. Jay was quick to reject the story, stating that the public is so eager to “create a villain” where there is indeed mutual respect and peace.

Clarifying Connections

The trolling wave was overpoweringly posted against by the defense of the actress Ankita Lokhande, who said that Nadim Nadz has been a “father figure” to both Jay and Mahhi for a long time and has been there for their daughter, Tara, also as a grandfatherly presence.

Jay supported this point strongly by resharing Ankita’s message and saying that the bond is based on family-like support and not romance. The public support of his ex-wife and their mutual friend by Jay was a signal that the support system still exists. He called the public to stop searching for scandals where only a long-lasting, platonic friendship that has gone through many hard times exists.

Co-parenting Commitment

Even though they have opted for different ways of living, Jay and Mahhi are still very much committed to their three children: Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. Their initial statement of separation was very clear about the fact that keeping a healthy environment for their kids is the number one priority and they choose “sanity over drama.”

Jay’s latest reaction through social media only supports the notion that their breakup was a mutual and conscious decision which was free from any sort of negativity or meddling by a third party.

By not allowing online abuse to divide them, the ex-couple is showing a very progressive way to handle co-parenting, and that is they have a very weird family structure that is evolving without any conflict or the presence of a “villain.”

