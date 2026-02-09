‘Mere Paas Paise Nahin Hain’: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement Before Surrender In ₹2.5 Crore Cheque Bounce Case Leaves Bollywood In Shock

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav, widely known for his comic roles in Bollywood, has found himself in the midst of serious legal and financial troubles.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star surrendered at Tihar Jail in February 2026 in a long-running cheque bounce case involving around ₹2.5 crore. Before handing himself over to the authorities, Yadav made an emotional statement that left Bollywood shocked:

“Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

What Led to the Cheque Bounce Case?

The case traces back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav had taken a loan of ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office triggered repayment issues, resulting in multiple bounced cheques.

In April 2018, a Magisterial Court convicted Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing them to six months of imprisonment.

Despite filing appeals, the actor’s legal troubles continued for years, as he struggled to repay the growing debt, which eventually reached nearly ₹9 crore.

Court Denies Last-Minute Extension

Over the years, Yadav made partial repayments, including ₹75 lakh in 2025, but repeatedly missed deadlines, prompting the court to note his “lack of seriousness.”

On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected a last-minute plea for a one-week extension to arrange funds. The court emphasized that leniency cannot be extended indefinitely, regardless of celebrity status, and ordered the actor to surrender immediately.

Emotional Confession Leaves Bollywood Stunned

Before entering Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav’s words revealed the personal toll of his financial crisis. Speaking openly about his struggles, he admitted feeling isolated, with no friends from the industry to turn to. His candid statement, “Mere paas paise nahin hain,” struck a chord with fans and the Bollywood fraternity, highlighting the stark reality behind the comedian’s on-screen laughter.

A Difficult Chapter in a Celebrated Career

Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances, is now facing one of the most challenging periods of his life. His surrender at Tihar Jail marks a somber chapter in his career, serving as a reminder of how even celebrated celebrities can face serious legal and financial hurdles.

ALSO READ: ‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH