Home > Entertainment > 'Mrs Deshpande' Teaser Reveals Madhuri Dixit In A Raw, Chilling Role That Promises Shocking Twists And Relentless Suspense

Madhuri Dixit takes on her most unpredictable role in the upcoming thriller 'Mrs Deshpande'. A gripping 30-second teaser shows her eerie transformation as a homemaker with a sinister edge. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series—adapted from French thriller La Mante—premieres on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025.

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: November 21, 2025 17:47:43 IST

The actress Madhuri Dixit, who has earned the title of ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood, will in fact give one of her most unpredictable acting performances in the thriller-drama series ‘Mrs Deshpande’ which is coming up shortly. 

The much-awaited teaser of the show along with its premiere date was revealed by the makers on Friday which not only promises the story to be full of suspense and tension but also a very gripping one.

In the teaser, Madhuri is seen in a very different avatar portraying the titular character.

The teaser which is 30 seconds long presents a disturbing yet captivating picture of the life of Mrs. Deshpande (Madhuri Dixit) who is seen quietly chopping vegetables and supplicating a song at the same time. However, a strange thing happens when Mrs. Deshpande all of a sudden displays a devilish grin after listening to a radio announcement about a serial killer on the loose.

The unsettling juxtaposition in the teaser has clearly set the tone for a psychological thriller that leans on crime, tension and slow-building dread.
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

It is adapted from the original French thriller La Mante, produced by Jean Nainchric.
Besides Madhuri Dixit in the lead, ‘Mrs Deshpande’ will also star Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

When talking about her role, Madhuri called it “raw and unfiltered.” 

“Mrs. Deshpande gets me so close like no other character has before. She is the most complex character I have ever played – you constantly feel like you know her, till you don’t. The whole process of turning into a character with so many shades of grey has been both thrilling and chilling!” she elaborated as reported by a press statement. 

The director Nagesh Kukunoor added, “While working on the script, I visualized only Madhuri as the protagonist and it was a real privilege to have her reinterpret this intricately woven character. The naked look is only a start since her character all the time loves to keep the viewers guess the secrets she is hiding behind the million-watt smile.” 

‘Mrs. Deshpande’ is set to launch on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 5:44 PM IST
