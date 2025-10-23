LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Prabhas' 46th Birthday Surprise: 'Fauzi' Unveiled, Promises Epic Pre-Independence Soldier Saga Full Of Thrills

Prabhas unveiled his next grand project, Fauzi, on his 46th birthday. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the pre-Independence soldier drama promises high-octane action, patriotism, and historical grandeur, with veteran actors and meticulously recreated 1940s sets adding epic scale.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 23, 2025 13:14:58 IST

The pan-India giant celebrated his ecstatic 46th birthday with a grand announcement of one more title of his upcoming massive project Fauzi. The film brings together legendary director Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for maybe one of India’s finest films-Sita Ramam-into a captivating saga of soldiering against the violent backdrop of pre-Independence India.

The title poster, with its tagline hinting at a lone fighter, “A battalion who fights alone”, generated immense anticipation promising the high-stake, action-drama delving into one of the most tumultuous periods of the nation’s history. The film’s narrative is likely to be a strong cocktail of patriotism, sacrifice, and the untold chapters of a soldier’s valor during the 1940s British-India era.



Period Drama Grandeur

With reportedly a huge budget, Fauzi is intending to achieve what it has set out to do on a grand scale of visual spectacle and authenticity to the colonial period.

The commitment towards Period Drama authenticity is highly re-enforced by the choices of veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada in wonderful supporting roles fitted to complement Prabhas’s portrayal of a rebellious army man about to be wiped away. 

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, makers of many blockbusters, has left no stone unturned by using large custom-built sets to replicate the architecture and atmosphere of the 1940s.

High-Stakes Soldier Narrative

“With elements of a Soldier Narrative at the core, Fauzi positions Prabhas as a revolutionary figure against the backdrop of colonial power. Hints early on, including the concept poster that referred to the character as ‘the most wanted man since 1932,’ imply that the story is one of rebellion and covert operations in which the protagonist’s loyalty to his nation surpasses duty to the ruling army.

Some 60% already filmed and a projected release over the 2026 Independence Day weekend, this project is moving at a blistering speed. The fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor Prabhas in this tough khaki avatar that reflects a stirring part of history composed of exceptional courage and unflagging national spirit.”

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Hanu RaghavapudiPrabhas Fauzi

QUICK LINKS