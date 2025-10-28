LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan delhi Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has heaped praise on Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood, calling it “absolute OTT gold.” His glowing review, shared on X, lauded both Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan for the fearless satire. However, his post soon invited criticism online, prompting Tharoor to issue a firm rebuttal against allegations of a “paid review.”

Shashi Tharoor praises Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood, calls it “OTT gold,” hits back at trolls. Photo: X.
Shashi Tharoor praises Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood, calls it “OTT gold,” hits back at trolls. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 28, 2025 07:53:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

Senior Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor recently took to social media to shower praise on Aryan Khan’s Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Tharoor, described the series as “absolute OTT gold” and lauded both Aryan and his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for the project.

Tharoor shared his thoughts on X after watching Aryan’s directorial debut.

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days,” he wrote. “My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD.”

Shashi Tharoor Reviews The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The Congress MP continued with a detailed review of the series, saying, “Just finished watching Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and I’m left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliché with razor-like wit – and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.”

Concluding his post, Tharoor complimented Aryan for his bold storytelling, “The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan — you’ve delivered a masterpiece: The Ba**ds of Bollywood is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud.”

Also Read: Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic Has A New Release Date, Check New Date Here As Makers Add New Scene To Final Cut

Social Media Backlash and Shashi Tharoor’s Response

However, Tharoor’s effusive praise did not sit well with everyone online. One user sarcastically commented on his post, “Shashi Tharoor’s new side business – paid reviews,” implying that the politician’s post was a sponsored endorsement.

Tharoor swiftly responded to the allegation with a firm rebuttal. Taking to X once again on Monday, he wbrote, “I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind.”

His response received widespread attention, with many users applauding him for addressing the accusation directly and maintaining his credibility.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Released on September 18, The Ba**ds of Bollywood is Aryan Khan’s debut as a director. The Netflix satirical comedy stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in leading roles, with Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The show offers a satirical take on the Hindi film industry, exploring power struggles, creative insecurities, and the challenges faced by outsiders striving to stay relevant in Bollywood. 

Also Read: ‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aryan Khanentertainment newshome-hero-pos-2netflixshashi tharoorThe Bads of Bollywood

RELATED News

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic Has A New Release Date, Check New Date Here As Makers Add New Scene To Final Cut

‘When Will This Forced Religiousness End In India?’ Sonu Nigam Once Urged For Loudspeakers Ban During Azaan But Later Said…

LATEST NEWS

Amazon Layoffs: Reason Behind 30,000 Job Cuts, Impacted Departments, & India’s Status In The List

Foxconn to invest up to $1.37 billion in AI compute cluster, supercomputing centre

UPDATE 1-Thai economy to improve in Q1 2026, central bank chief says

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani, NTPC, RVNL, ITC, Vodafone Idea, TATA, Mahindra, Aditya Birla,Indian Oil Corporation And Many Other In Focus Today

Foxconn to invest up to $1.37 billion in AI compute cluster, supercomputing centre

Boca Juniors rally to beat 10-man Barracas Central

Cyclone Montha, Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alerts Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal Brace For Impact | All We Know So Far

Trump, Takaichi agree on rare earth, critical minerals supply

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

Foxconn to invest up to $1.37 billion in AI compute cluster, supercomputing centre

‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’
‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’
‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’
‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

QUICK LINKS