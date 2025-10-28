‘I’m Not For Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Show ‘The Ba**ds Of Bollywood’

Senior Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor recently took to social media to shower praise on Aryan Khan’s Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Tharoor, described the series as “absolute OTT gold” and lauded both Aryan and his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for the project.

Tharoor shared his thoughts on X after watching Aryan’s directorial debut.

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days,” he wrote. “My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD.”

Shashi Tharoor Reviews The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The Congress MP continued with a detailed review of the series, saying, “Just finished watching Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and I’m left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliché with razor-like wit – and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.”

Concluding his post, Tharoor complimented Aryan for his bold storytelling, “The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan — you’ve delivered a masterpiece: The Ba**ds of Bollywood is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud.”

Social Media Backlash and Shashi Tharoor’s Response

However, Tharoor’s effusive praise did not sit well with everyone online. One user sarcastically commented on his post, “Shashi Tharoor’s new side business – paid reviews,” implying that the politician’s post was a sponsored endorsement.

Tharoor swiftly responded to the allegation with a firm rebuttal. Taking to X once again on Monday, he wbrote, “I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind.”

His response received widespread attention, with many users applauding him for addressing the accusation directly and maintaining his credibility.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Released on September 18, The Ba**ds of Bollywood is Aryan Khan’s debut as a director. The Netflix satirical comedy stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in leading roles, with Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The show offers a satirical take on the Hindi film industry, exploring power struggles, creative insecurities, and the challenges faced by outsiders striving to stay relevant in Bollywood.

