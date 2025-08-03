LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday
Home > Entertainment > Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!

Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s Son of Sardaar 2 has sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans hail it as a nostalgic entertainer, others slam it as outdated and lifeless. Despite polarized reviews, the film outperformed Dhadak 2 at the box office but faces a tough road ahead.

Son of Sardaar 2: Love It or Hate It?
Son of Sardaar 2: Love It or Hate It?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 3, 2025 13:02:53 IST

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s new release, Son of Sardaar 2, has sparked a heated and highly polarized debate on social media platform X. Besides all that, there are very exciting critics who do not like the sequel to the 2012 comedy film at all, from the absolutely “paisa vasool” praise to vicious deriding it with “worse than Housefull 5”. 

Quite a large section hailed the movie as a full-on entertainer that delivers on its promise of a mindless comedy while condemning the others as a lifeless, old-fashioned, badly made sequel.

Audience Reception on Social Media

The social media following of Son of Sardaar 2 exemplifies its polarizing appeal. On one hand, critics had emerged, hammering Ajay Devgn for heading back to comedy. It’s being called a “full-on Ajay Devgn show” with praises for his impeccable timing and charismatic screen persona, while the likes of Mrunal Thakur are being appreciated for her dignified performance and natural on-screen chemistry with Devgn.



To these groups of viewers, this film is a funky nostalgic affair, an easy way to escape. But on the other hand, all hell broke loose; some viewers took to X to express their utter disgust and give the film one-star ratings.



Claimed by this group of critics as simply a “racket, over-acting, and no comedy,” they went on to demean it by calling it a film with an old-fashioned script and jokes that “just don’t land.” Comparing it to the likes of Housefull 5 underlines just how mad some are about this picture: to some, it’s a film that fails as a complete mindless entertainer.

Box Office Performance and Competition

Even with the lukewarm reviews, Son of Sardaar 2 has taken the lead over its box office with 14.75 Cr in just two days rival, Dhadak 2. Though both movies hit screens with great expectations, Ajay Devgn’s comedy has performed a better opening with a good first-day business. Yet, its performance is still lagging behind Devgn’s previous hits such as Raid 2 or Shaitaan. 

It is undoubtedly not a blockbuster even if its reliance on a predictable plot and ridiculous jokes is effective for some of its audiences. The upcoming days would be very important for the film in maintaining its position at the box office. Online word of mouth would act negatively and dissuade the newer crowd from watching it which would eventually turn the weekend box office into a do-or-die moment for the giving success a chance in the film’s office.

Also Read: Dhadak 2 Disaster? Day 3 Box Office Tanks Below Rs 5 Crore, Shocking Fans Despite Huge Hype

Tags: Ajay Devgn Son of Sardaar 2Bollywood mixed reviewsSon of Sardaar 2

RELATED News

Tamil Industry Mourns: Beloved Tamil Actor Madhan Bob Passes Away At 71
Rani Mukerji Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings After Making History With Her Big National Award Win
‘Watch The Film Before Judging’: The Kerala Story Director Sends Strong Message To Kerala CM Over Criticism
Malti Marie Turns Photographer, Snaps Adorable Moments Of Dad Nick Jonas Performing Live During Tour
Anthony Mackie Recalls Friendship With Malcolm-Jamal Warne, ‘ Proud To Say He Was A Friend Of Mine’

LATEST NEWS

78 School Children in Chhattisgarh Given Anti-Rabies Shots After Stray Dog Contaminates Midday Meal
Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!
What Is Araku Valley Coffee And Why Is It Famous ?
Aerial Devices Banned In Delhi Till August 16, Here’s Why
The Domino Effect of Trump’s Tariffs: Reshaping Domestic Industries and Redrawing Global Trade Maps
Russia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.7 Jolts Kuril Islands, No Tsunami Threat
Assam Man Found Safe at Barpeta Railway Station After Viral In‑Flight Slap Incident
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up on WWE Future: No Ring Return, However A New Role Possible
Did Earthquake In Kamchatka Trigger First Volcanic Eruption In 600 Years? Russia Says This Could Be The Reason
Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03
Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!
Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!
Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!
Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?