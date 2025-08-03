Son of Sardaar 2 Sparks X Storm: Some Call It ‘Paisa Vasool,’ Others Slam It As The Year’s Worst!

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s new release, Son of Sardaar 2, has sparked a heated and highly polarized debate on social media platform X. Besides all that, there are very exciting critics who do not like the sequel to the 2012 comedy film at all, from the absolutely “paisa vasool” praise to vicious deriding it with “worse than Housefull 5”.

Quite a large section hailed the movie as a full-on entertainer that delivers on its promise of a mindless comedy while condemning the others as a lifeless, old-fashioned, badly made sequel.

Audience Reception on Social Media

The social media following of Son of Sardaar 2 exemplifies its polarizing appeal. On one hand, critics had emerged, hammering Ajay Devgn for heading back to comedy. It’s being called a “full-on Ajay Devgn show” with praises for his impeccable timing and charismatic screen persona, while the likes of Mrunal Thakur are being appreciated for her dignified performance and natural on-screen chemistry with Devgn.

Just came out of watching #SonOfSardaar2 and I’m still smiling! 😄 What a fun-filled, clean, family entertainer. @ajaydevgn and @mrunal0801 have amazing chemistry, they light up the screen together! 🔥❤️@RaviKishan and @Deepak Sir have done a good job. Overall the movie is good — Rushikesh Dhadve (@DhadveRd) August 2, 2025







To these groups of viewers, this film is a funky nostalgic affair, an easy way to escape. But on the other hand, all hell broke loose; some viewers took to X to express their utter disgust and give the film one-star ratings.

#SonOfSardaar2 ~ Forced faltu sequel. Kuch Bhi in the name of Comedy. Ajay was fun in dance monologue & Border recreation, rest sleepwalk act. Mrunal looked hot. Ravi earnest among all cast. SOS2 is Housefull5 level Crap. (1.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/o16UITzZAL — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) August 2, 2025







Claimed by this group of critics as simply a “racket, over-acting, and no comedy,” they went on to demean it by calling it a film with an old-fashioned script and jokes that “just don’t land.” Comparing it to the likes of Housefull 5 underlines just how mad some are about this picture: to some, it’s a film that fails as a complete mindless entertainer.

Box Office Performance and Competition

Even with the lukewarm reviews, Son of Sardaar 2 has taken the lead over its box office with 14.75 Cr in just two days rival, Dhadak 2. Though both movies hit screens with great expectations, Ajay Devgn’s comedy has performed a better opening with a good first-day business. Yet, its performance is still lagging behind Devgn’s previous hits such as Raid 2 or Shaitaan.

It is undoubtedly not a blockbuster even if its reliance on a predictable plot and ridiculous jokes is effective for some of its audiences. The upcoming days would be very important for the film in maintaining its position at the box office. Online word of mouth would act negatively and dissuade the newer crowd from watching it which would eventually turn the weekend box office into a do-or-die moment for the giving success a chance in the film’s office.

