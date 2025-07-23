Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve to Marry Harry Charles in ‘Fairytale’ Wedding – Here’s What to Expect

Eve Jobs, the 27-year-old model and youngest daughter of the late Steve Jobs, is set to marry her fiancé, British Olympic equestrian Harry Charles, 26, in what is being termed a “multi-million-pound fairytale.” Here is what we know so far about the wedding budget, venue, expected guests, performances and more.

The Big Day, And the Even Bigger Budget

The four-day celebration is taking place in a secluded part of rural Oxfordshire, not far from the Cotswolds.

The wedding, reportedly costing around £5 million ($6.7 million), is being described as “like no other”, complete with tight security and private jets flying in high-profile guests, according to a recent report published by The New York Post.

According to The Sun, locals say the area is “turning into a no-go zone,” with Secret Service-like members believed to be already operating in place.

Elton John, Kamala Harris, and a Who’s Who of A-Listers

Sir Elton John is expected to perform a private one-hour set, reportedly for a jaw-dropping £1 million fee, as reported by The Sun. John will likely play a selection of his songs, including some of Eve and Harry’s favourites, the report further said.

Kamala Harris, a close friend of Eve’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, is on the guest list, per the NYP report.

Others invitees who are expected to attend the lavish wedding include:

Jessica Springsteen (Bruce Springsteen’s daughter) Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders Former Apple design chief Jony Ive Princess Beatrice Bill Gates’ daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer Sofia Abramovich, daughter of Roman Abramovich

Eve and Harry: How Did the Couple’s Love Story Begin?

* Eve and Harry started dating in 2022 and made their public debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as reported by The Daily Mail.

* Reports suggest they got engaged in September 2024.

* According to The Sun report, the duo shares a love for horses — Harry followed in his father Peter Charles’ footsteps into equestrian sports, while Eve is an accomplished rider herself, even ranking 5th globally among under-25 riders in 2019.

Eve’s Style & Stanford Roots

Eve, a Stanford graduate, has built a career in modelling — walking Paris Fashion Week, appearing in Vogue Japan, and starring in a Louis Vuitton campaign.

While her wedding dress is under wraps, it’s expected to be couture-level special.

Hen Parties, Helicopters & Personal Touches

Eve recently jetted off to Capri for a lavish hen party with friends like Olympian Eileen Gu and Phoebe Gates, per The Sun report.

Guests will be arriving by private jet to Oxford airport, with helicopters ready to shuttle them to the wedding estate, the report said.

The wedding is reportedly being planned by celebrity event maestro Stanlee Gatti — the man behind many Hollywood mega-weddings and Elton John’s Oscars parties.

A Wedding With Heart

Wedding toasts, reports suggest, will honour family members no longer present. A source told The Sun, “It’s the biggest day of Harry and Eve’s lives — and they are going to make sure all of their guests go home with some amazing memories.”

Eve, like her siblings, is unlikely to inherit Steve Jobs’ fortune, with Laurene Powell Jobs reportedly telling The Times in 2020, “If I live long enough, it ends with me.”

Steve had once called Eve a “funny firecracker” in his biography.