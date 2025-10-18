LIVE TV
Entertainment > Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 04:12:38 IST

By Milan Berckmans BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A 300-year-old Stradivari violin valued at around $16 million will take centre stage on Friday at a concert in Brussels performed by Armenian Sergey Khachatryan with the Belgian National Opera. The violin, renowned for its extraordinary tonal range and historical importance, was made around 1724 by Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari in his hometown Cremona, and was recently bought by a benefactor of the philanthropic Stretton Society, which loans out exceptional instruments. "It is a huge joy to be able to create that relationship between me as an artist and the instrument … such an incredible instrument with such a beautiful sound and complexity," said Khachatryan, who is entrusted with the Stradivarius for the next 10 years. At the Brussels Palais des Beaux-Arts on Friday, he will interpret the technically demanding Brahms Violin Concerto. "Brahms' music is such a reflection of beauty, in nature and also in human feelings," Khachatryan told Reuters. "If you have such an incredible violin, you can show that." The instrument is among the highest valued of several hundred remaining Stradivari violins, which can sell for millions of dollars, with the most sought after coming from Stradivari's 1700-1720 "Golden Period". Known as the "Kiesewetter" – after 19th-century German violinist Christoph Gottfried Kiesewetter – it has been played by leading violinists, including Augustin Hadelich and Maxim Vengerov, who used it at the Grammy Award ceremony in 1996. "There's actually a very beautiful photo with Maxim Vengerov, Sting and Elton John next to the instrument," said Stephan Jansen, co-founder of the Stretton Society. (Reporting by Yves Herman, Milan Berckmans and Tierney Kugel; Writing by Alessandro Parodi; editing by GV De Clercq and Ed Osmond)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:12 AM IST
