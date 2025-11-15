Stranger Things Main Cast Net Worth 2025: Millie Bobby Brown to Finn Wolfhard – Who Leads the List?

Stanger Things is heading toward its final season on 2025, but besides their anticipation about Hawkins and The Upside Down, fans have also been wondering about how much the show’s young stars are worth, so here is a net worth breakdown of the main actors of Stranger Things as of 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown – The Wealth Leader

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is the wealthiest cast member with an estimated net worth of $20 million. Brown did not earn all of that on Stranger Things, she also has a beauty brand Florence by Mills to supplement her income.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour – Wealth among Veteran Stars

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) – estimated net worth of $18 million. David Harbour (Jim Hopper) – $6 million, earned primarily from acting outside of Stranger Things.

Wealth of Young Cast

The younger actors have become wealthy from their Stranger Things fame and other works:

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin): $5 million.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike): $4 million.

Joe Keery (Steve): $4 million.

Natalia Dyer (Nancy): $4 million.

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan): $4 million.

Noah Schnapp (Will): $4 million.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas): $3 million.

Maya Hawke (Robin): $3 million.

Jamie Campbell Bower: Also probably around $3 million.

Stranger Things was a huge success for Netflix. Additionally, the show has generated considerable revenue for its main cast. Millie Bobby Brown has accumulated the largest net worth through her role as Eleven and work in business. Many of the younger actors have developed impressive net worths with acting, music and various creative projects.

Net worth figures are based on publicly available estimates from media and financial sources. Actual earnings may vary depending on new projects, endorsements, and private financial details not disclosed by the actors or studios.