Tara Sutaria Joins Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, First Poster As ‘Rebecca’ Goes VIRAL

Tara Sutaria: The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the first look of Tara Sutaria from the film, adding another intriguing layer to Yash’s dark and expansive cinematic universe. Tara steps into the role of Rebecca, a character described as alluring, enigmatic, and emotionally fragile, yet capable of deadly force.

Her reveal follows the earlier introductions of Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara, further building anticipation around the pan-India action drama.

Tara Sutaria’s First Pan-India Role

Toxic marks Tara Sutaria’s debut in the pan-India space, signalling a significant shift in her career. In the first-look poster, Rebecca is seen balancing vulnerability with authority, armed, elegant, and unpredictable. The character is portrayed as someone who survives by instinct, wearing power as effortlessly as style.

With this role, Tara is set to move away from her polished, ‘girl-next-door’ image and embrace a grittier, more volatile screen presence.

Director Geetu Mohandas On Casting Tara

Director Geetu Mohandas described Tara as an unexpected yet powerful choice. She said allowing the actor space rather than pushing her helped shape a strong creative equation.

“Her silence carried something powerful. When she finally stepped into the performance, it was breathtaking,” Mohandas said, adding that Tara’s portrayal of Rebecca surprised her completely.

About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple Indian languages. The film features a high-profile technical crew, including cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid.

The action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry, along with acclaimed action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

