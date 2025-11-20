The Family Man Season 3, one of the most anticipated series, is finally announced to be released on Prime Video on November 21, 2025. The series will be streaming on this platform only during its conventional release. The teaser, which is released along with the premiere, is very strong and indicates a season filled with high stakes, especially when Bajpayee, who plays Srikant Tiwari, is involved as mixed up family matters and secret missions come to mind making the viewers think of a high stakes season.

The Family Man Season 3 OTT: Check Release Date, Streaming App, Full Cast List Of Manoj Bajpayee’s Hit Series

This season is going to have a cast consisting of both the ones who have been there before and the new ones who are going to be the enemies. Bajpayee once more in the leading role will also be accompanied by the previous cast Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. The main new cast is Jaideep Ahlawat playing a wicked character called Rukma and Nimrat Kaur who is bringing the mystery and drama through her presence. Apart from them, season 3 is also going to have Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Jugal Hansraj, and Seema Biswas.

The Family Man Season 3 OTT: Check Release Date, Streaming App, Full Cast List Of Manoj Bajpayee’s Hit Series

By the way of storytelling, creators Raj and DK together with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth have raised the bar and tension even more. Srikant is a spy in this part who is not only dealing with missions but also personal problems and things that could jeopardize the whole country. The situation involving cross border tensions (especially in Northeast India) has brought about new villains and the upcoming season will be full of actions, moral uncertainties, and emotional stakes like never before.

Also Read: Who is Akanksha Chamola, Wife Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Gaurav Khanna? Everything You Need To Know