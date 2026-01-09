The Raja Saab Sequel Officially Confirmed: Makers Reveal Title ‘Circus 1935’; Is Prabhas Coming Up With An Exciting Double Role?

Prabhas’ much-anticipated film The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9, drawing mixed reactions from audiences and critics. Despite the varied response, the makers have officially confirmed that the horror-comedy franchise is continuing, with the sequel title revealed during the film’s end credits.

Sequel Title Revealed in End Credits

Viewers who stayed back till the very end of The Raja Saab were rewarded with a major surprise. The makers announced that the sequel will be titled Rajasaab Circus 1935. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, the announcement has already sparked curiosity among fans.

Director Maruthi Dasari is set to return to helm the second part, continuing his collaboration with Prabhas.

Is Prabhas Playing a Double Role in the Sequel?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Rajasaab Circus 1935 is the possibility of Prabhas appearing in a double role. In the final moments of The Raja Saab, Prabhas’ character enters a mysterious, abandoned circus arena, where he encounters a doppelgänger resembling him.

This eerie reveal strongly hints that Prabhas may portray two distinct characters in the sequel, adding a new layer of intrigue to the horror-comedy universe.

What Happens at the End of The Raja Saab ?

In the climax of The Raja Saab, Raja Saab rescues his grandmother Ganga Devi (Zarina Wahab) from the clutches of Kanakaraja (Sanjay Dutt). He performs a puja to help his grandfather’s soul attain salvation and leaves after learning that Ganga Devi’s Alzheimer’s has erased her traumatic memories.

However, the story takes a darker turn when Raja Saab steps into a mystical circus setting, where an unknown man later revealed as his lookalike emerges, setting the stage for Circus 1935.

Maruthi on The Raja Saab Part 2

Earlier this year, director Maruthi clarified that the sequel will not be a direct continuation of the first film. Speaking to OTTPlay, he said:

“We are setting up a lead for The Raja Saab Part 2, but it won’t be a continuation of the same story. It will have a completely new storyline and a fresh setup. The film will remain in the horror genre, but we are planning to take it to the next level.”

This suggests that Rajasaab Circus 1935 will expand the universe with a new narrative and setting, while retaining its horror elements.

Cast Expected to Return

Apart from Prabhas, actresses Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also expected to return for the sequel, though an official confirmation is awaited.

Chaotic Screenings During Hyderabad Premieres

Ahead of its theatrical release, The Raja Saab witnessed chaotic scenes at several Hyderabad theatres on January 8, as fans grew restless due to confusion surrounding premiere show timings. Despite the disruptions, the film opened to packed houses in multiple centres.

With the sequel officially announced and the double-role tease creating buzz, Rajasaab Circus 1935 is already shaping up to be an ambitious follow-up. While fans await more details on the cast, storyline, and release date, the film has successfully laid the groundwork for a bigger, darker, and more experimental sequel.

