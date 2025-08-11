TWICE’s Sana Responds To Dating Rumours With G-Dragon, Are We Getting A K-Pop Romance?

The K-pop rumour mill spooled up to frenzy as TWICE’s Sana denied the dating rumors swirling around her and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ever since an Instagram story tag made in April 2025 started it all. Bringing the fans to yet another uproar were late-night chats surrounding the joint appearance of G-Dragon and Sana on Sana’s Fridge Interview. On this season finale of the show, Sana ended months of gossip away.

The Ignition of the Rumours

The speculation spread among the fans after G-Dragon attended Coldplay’s Seoul and posted a picture.The idol tagged Sana, posting clips of the concert performance on his Instagram story, with an accompanying shocked face emoji. For all intents and purposes, this act was blown way out of proportion as fans began to see it as a possible dating hint.

G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, quickly refuted the rumours, claiming it was merely a casual mention to her account, days after they filmed the Fridge Interview on April 14, 2025, right before the concert. After the G Dragon deleted the post and appeared on Sana’s show, it created further romance buzz among fans.

Sana’s Straight-up Response

Sana Finally broke her silence on the last episode of Sana’s Fridge Interview,’ Reading Your Comments on Sana’s Interview,’ she put a full stop on the dating rumours surrounding her and G-Dragon. Two things she remembered very well about that day of filming with Dex and G-Dragon really constituted “a core memory” and she emphasized their gathering was just spontaneous and unique. “I don’t even know if I should say this, but my account appeared on his SNS,” she joked.

Sana continued by saying that TWICE members knew about G-Dragon’s appearance on her show, but since it was filmed just days before the controversial post, she couldn’t clarify without a spoiler being dropped. “My lips were itching to tell, but I had to wait a month,” she added.

Meanwhile, TWICE is on their sixth world tour, THIS IS FOR and outperforming with their energy and charm making headlines as they performed on Lollapalooza Chicago, on August 2, 2025. And, G-Dragon is on his Ubermensch world tour, focusing on his solo career. Now that the two stars have set the record straight, fans can fully indulge in the two collaborating without any suspicion holding them back.

