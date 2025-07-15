LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Entertainment > Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the first of a trilogy, premieres in Japan on July 18, 2025. The global rollout starts August 12 in Southeast Asia, reaching India, the US, and UK on September 12, 2025, in IMAX and premium formats. Fans worldwide await Tanjiro’s final battle.

Tanjiro returns! Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits theatres worldwide starting July 2025.
Tanjiro returns! Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits theatres worldwide starting July 2025.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 15:41:22 IST

The excitement is growing with the latest movie addition to the Demon Slayer series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle, coming to strike the screens. This is not a sequel; this is the start of a magnificent trilogy that will finally present the Infinity Castle Arc of the manga on the screens. Prepare yourself for jaw-dropping animation, brutal battles, and intense passion as Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps battle Muzan Kibutsuji until the very end.

Demon Slayer Global Release Schedule Unveiled

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie will establish the entire world with numerous release dates to accommodate its massive global fan base.
The initial segment, “Akaza Returns,” will hit Japanese theaters on July 18, 2025. This eagerly awaited home release will be followed by the film’s international release starting August 12, 2025, in select Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Pakistan. As the movie will be released in their markets, including IMAX and other premium formats topper, North American, British, and Indian fans need to note down September 12, 2025, on their calendars. France, Belgium, and German-speaking Switzerland will have their chance to view the movie in the latter half of September.
The staggered yet mass release means that all fans can enjoy the phenomenon on the cinema screen.

What to Expect: A Trilogy of Epic Proportions

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film will unleash hell worldwide with several release dates to suit its vast worldwide fan base. Its initial release of part one, “Akaza Returns,” will be on 18 July 2025 in Japan. Upon this long-awaited local release, the movie will begin its global roll-out beginning 12 August 2025 in a limited number of Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, Singapore, and Pakistan. North American, United Kingdom, and Indian audiences can mark September 12, 2025, on their calendar as the movie will be available in cinemas of these markets, including IMAX and other significant premium formats. Other markets like France, Belgium, and German-speaking Switzerland will have their turn to see the movie later in September.  The staggered yet mass release means that all fans possible can enjoy the phenomenon on the cinema screen.

Also Read: Is James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Anti-Israel? The Film’s Gaza Parallels Ignite Online Debate 

Tags: Demon Slayer 2025 filmDemon Slayer Infinity Castle release dateDemon Slayer new movie 2025

More News

India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To The Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Over Objectionable Posts On PM And RSS
Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain
Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back As AX-4 Mission Returns From ISS With 4 Astronauts
Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here
Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here
Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here
Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?