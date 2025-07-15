Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

The excitement is growing with the latest movie addition to the Demon Slayer series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle, coming to strike the screens. This is not a sequel; this is the start of a magnificent trilogy that will finally present the Infinity Castle Arc of the manga on the screens. Prepare yourself for jaw-dropping animation, brutal battles, and intense passion as Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps battle Muzan Kibutsuji until the very end.

Demon Slayer Global Release Schedule Unveiled

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie will establish the entire world with numerous release dates to accommodate its massive global fan base.

The initial segment, “Akaza Returns,” will hit Japanese theaters on July 18, 2025. This eagerly awaited home release will be followed by the film’s international release starting August 12, 2025, in select Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Pakistan. As the movie will be released in their markets, including IMAX and other premium formats topper, North American, British, and Indian fans need to note down September 12, 2025, on their calendars. France, Belgium, and German-speaking Switzerland will have their chance to view the movie in the latter half of September.

The staggered yet mass release means that all fans can enjoy the phenomenon on the cinema screen.

What to Expect: A Trilogy of Epic Proportions

