Victoria’s Secret Runway Spiced Up With Indian Classic: Tere Mere Beech Mein x Toxic

Victoria’s Secret runway is by far one of the most anticipated events of the year. With Candice Swanepoel leading this year’s walk, followed by Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, and more VS angels, the show was a total hit. But what stole the show was its iconic playlist.

This year, as the Victoria’s Secret Angels stole the show, what made people go crazy was a mashup. This year, the angels walked on Laxmikant Pyarelal’s Tere Mere Beech Mein x Britney Spears Toxic. The Victoria’s Secret ramp went full on desi vibes, and netizens just cannot keep their calm. The crowd paused, trying to comprehend what had just happened, and then went full-blown ballistic.

Tere Mere Beech Mein x Toxic

The OG, ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’, was a great composition by Laxmikant Pyarela in 1981- two friends who changed the face of Indian Music. With this song, the duo wrote the song of the century and started a legacy that is carried till today.

Britney’s ‘Toxic’, an anthem of pop culture that ruled in every household, burst in every car, and till today, the song is a pure definition of confidence and glamour. The song was aired in the year 2002, and Britney became an icon.

Who suggested the iconic mashup for the ramp walk?

While there was no one in particular who suggested the song, it was a TikTok mashup that resurfaced after getting lost in 2022. Creator @jaxwritessongs made a TikTok on this mashup back in 2022.

The unimagined mashup made the music lovers lose their minds, and people are in love. While the moment was fleeting, it still made headlines and a place in people’s hearts.

