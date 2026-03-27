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Home > Entertainment News > Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan streams on JioHotstar; fans praise performances but cite slow pacing in this crime thriller.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan streams on JioHotstar. (Photo: X/@Movie_fly)
Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan streams on JioHotstar. (Photo: X/@Movie_fly)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 27, 2026 21:07:29 IST

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Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

The highly anticipated Tamil-language action thriller web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan (also known as Muthu Alias Kaattaan) starring Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Released on March 27, 2026, the 10-episode series has already caught the attention of fans and critics, sparking discussions about its storytelling and performances.

Plot Overview: Mystery and Multiple Perspectives

The series follows the enigmatic Muthu, whose life is told through conflicting narratives. Depending on the storyteller, Muthu is portrayed as a legend, a monster, or a miracle. 

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The story begins with a shocking discovery of a severed head near a mountain which triggers a police investigation to uncover his identity and the circumstances behind his murder. The narrative weaves suspense with a multi-layered exploration of perception, truth, and legend.

Early Viewer Reactions: Mixed Reviews Surface

Social media reactions have been mixed. One netizen described Kaattaan as “average,” praising Vijay Sethupathi’s acting and the background score but criticizing the slow screenplay, rating it 3/5. Another viewer highlighted the strong casting and neat performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Muthukumar, and Vadivel Kodangi, but noted that the investigative plot lacked gripping highs, giving the series a 2.75/5.



Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show

Despite criticisms, viewers agree that Vijay Sethupathi’s performance is the series’ standout feature. The actor brings depth and charisma to Muthu, making the central character engaging and memorable. 

Other cast members, including Milind Soman and Sudev Nair, also deliver commendable performances, contributing to the suspenseful narrative.

Direction, Cinematography, and Music

Directed by M. Manikandan and B. Ajith Kumar, the series blends crime, action, and mystery. Madhu Neelakandan’s cinematography and Rajesh Murugesan’s background score enhance the series’ thrilling atmosphere. 



The web series is available in multiple languages Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali making it accessible to audiences across India.

Will Muthu Engira Kaattaan Live Up to the Hype?

As the series continues to gain viewers over the weekend, detailed reviews and broader audience feedback are expected. For now, Muthu Engira Kaattaan has made a strong digital debut, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi in a new avatar while delivering a suspense-filled crime thriller. Whether it fully lives up to the hype remains up for debate but the series has certainly sparked conversation online.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rani Mukerji’s Return as Fearless Cop in Action-Packed Thriller Online After Theatrical Run

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Tags: home-hero-pos-12JioHotstarKaattaan reviewMuthu Alias KaattaanMuthu Engira KaattaanVijay Sethupathi

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Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

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Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

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Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?
Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?
Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?
Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

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