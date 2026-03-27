Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

The highly anticipated Tamil-language action thriller web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan (also known as Muthu Alias Kaattaan) starring Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Released on March 27, 2026, the 10-episode series has already caught the attention of fans and critics, sparking discussions about its storytelling and performances.

Plot Overview: Mystery and Multiple Perspectives

The series follows the enigmatic Muthu, whose life is told through conflicting narratives. Depending on the storyteller, Muthu is portrayed as a legend, a monster, or a miracle.

⭐ 4.2 / 5#Kaattaan is a raw, gripping jungle thriller that pulls you into its tense world from the first minute powered by a fierce, commanding performance by @VijaySethuOffl sir 🔥 Dark, atmospheric and brutally engaging till the end.#Kaattaan 🌿#VijaySethupathi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hlrsR3KABb — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) March 27, 2026







The story begins with a shocking discovery of a severed head near a mountain which triggers a police investigation to uncover his identity and the circumstances behind his murder. The narrative weaves suspense with a multi-layered exploration of perception, truth, and legend.

Early Viewer Reactions: Mixed Reviews Surface

Social media reactions have been mixed. One netizen described Kaattaan as “average,” praising Vijay Sethupathi’s acting and the background score but criticizing the slow screenplay, rating it 3/5. Another viewer highlighted the strong casting and neat performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Muthukumar, and Vadivel Kodangi, but noted that the investigative plot lacked gripping highs, giving the series a 2.75/5.

#Kaattaan A average web series 😵‍💫 to watch vijaysethupathi acting super boreing screen play 🙂 background score super 🕺🏻all characters give their best 🙏🏻

Over all 3/5⭐ if you are don’t have any work watch it 😐 pic.twitter.com/iCPO3X7ybP — Siva Siva (@SivaSiva27600u) March 27, 2026







Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show

Despite criticisms, viewers agree that Vijay Sethupathi’s performance is the series’ standout feature. The actor brings depth and charisma to Muthu, making the central character engaging and memorable.

Other cast members, including Milind Soman and Sudev Nair, also deliver commendable performances, contributing to the suspenseful narrative.

Direction, Cinematography, and Music

Directed by M. Manikandan and B. Ajith Kumar, the series blends crime, action, and mystery. Madhu Neelakandan’s cinematography and Rajesh Murugesan’s background score enhance the series’ thrilling atmosphere.

.#Kaattaan (5hr 18mins – 10Episodes)

நல்ல concept & correct ஆன casting உடன் வந்திருக்குற crime series. All Performances Neat & clean, முக்கியமாக #Vijaysethupathi & #Muthukumar & Vadivel Kodangi standout Performance👌👏

BGM decent support 👍👍

ஆனா main issue – slow narration.… https://t.co/RA9b82JkMQ pic.twitter.com/kZt0TPOYQK — Sugan Krish (@Im_Sugan07) March 27, 2026







The web series is available in multiple languages Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali making it accessible to audiences across India.

Will Muthu Engira Kaattaan Live Up to the Hype?

As the series continues to gain viewers over the weekend, detailed reviews and broader audience feedback are expected. For now, Muthu Engira Kaattaan has made a strong digital debut, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi in a new avatar while delivering a suspense-filled crime thriller. Whether it fully lives up to the hype remains up for debate but the series has certainly sparked conversation online.

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