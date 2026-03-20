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Home > Entertainment News > Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT: Vishnu Vinyasam, the 2026 Telugu romantic comedy starring Sree Vishnu and Nayan Sarika, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of March 20, 2026. The film has made its digital debut shortly after its theatrical run, giving it a fresh chance to reach a wider audience.

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist (Photo: X)
Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist (Photo: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 20, 2026 14:24:56 IST

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Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT: Vishnu Vinyasam, the 2026 Telugu romantic comedy starring Sree Vishnu and Nayan Sarika, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of March 20, 2026. The film has made its digital debut shortly after its theatrical run, giving it a fresh chance to reach a wider audience.

Now Available For OTT Viewers

The film is now accessible to viewers across multiple regions through its OTT release. With availability in different languages, Vishnu Vinyasam is expected to attract audiences beyond the Telugu-speaking belt.

Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, the film blends romance and comedy, offering a light, easy watch. Its early arrival on streaming platforms reflects the ongoing trend of shorter gaps between theatrical releases and OTT premieres.

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Story And What To Expect

Vishnu Vinyasam follows a simple yet engaging storyline centred on relationships, misunderstandings and unexpected twists. The narrative leans on humour while also touching emotional moments, making it suitable for family viewing.

Sree Vishnu’s performance, especially his comic timing, stands out as one of the film’s highlights. Nayan Sarika complements the story with a balanced role that adds depth to the narrative. The film also includes a surprise twist that adds a fresh layer to the otherwise light-hearted plot.

Mixed Response, Second Chance On OTT

The film received mixed reactions during its theatrical run, with some viewers appreciating its humour while others found the story predictable. However, its OTT release could help it connect with a broader audience.

With a breezy runtime, relatable characters and a mix of romance and comedy, Vishnu Vinyasam aims to find a new set of viewers on streaming platforms.

ALSO READ: Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

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Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

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Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

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Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist
Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist
Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist
Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

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