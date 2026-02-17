WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Famous because of roaring crowds at stadiums and red carpet looks, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked peaceful during the visit with the focus on similarity in spiritual values and encouragement to each other.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 17, 2026 13:49:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are busy with work and under the eyes of the entire world, they recently took a moment to go on a spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The celebrity couple had gone to the ashram of the sacred spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj where they took the blessings in a serene and meditative environment. Soon, a video that captures their visit on social media was uploaded, which depicts the duo sitting in front of the guru, humbly, and this attracted a lot of attention among the fans, as well as the followers.

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

It is not the first occasion that Kohli and Sharma resorted to spirituality in order to seek guidance and equilibrium. The couple has paid several visits to the ashram in the recent few months, which presupposes a steady tendency towards faith and inner contemplation. The presence in them is an emphasis on the need to stay grounded in spite of their tremendous popularity and high pressure careers. The visit was a reminder to the admirers that even celebrities need to get some of their quiet time, prayer, and self development, in the middle of their busy schedules and career related issues.



The serene scenes of Vrindavan provided a sharp contrast to the otherwise high-end and glamorous lives of the two that were full of energy. Famous because of roaring crowds at stadiums and red carpet looks, Kohli and Sharma looked peaceful and selfexploratory during the visit with the focus on similarity in spiritual values and encouragement to each other. To most of the fans, the moment signified the need to reconnect with oneself and to be mindful. The silent devotion of the couple was echoed all over the world, and it further consolidated their image of not only sports and cinema stars, but also people who wanted harmony, sense of life, and inner calmness outside of the world of fame.

Also Read: Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Virat Anushka visitVirat Kohli Anushka Sharmavirat kohli indiavirat kohli newsVirat Kohli Premanand Ji Maharajvirat kohli updatesVirat Kohli vrindabanVirat Kohli wifevirat kohli’

RELATED News

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Heading For Turmoil Again As Tarique Rahman Takes Oath? Jamaat, NCP Issue Ultimatum, Threaten Street Protests Over BNP’s July Charter Snub

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

Adani Commits USD 100 Bn To Sovereign AI Infrastructure

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Debut Soon With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings
WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings
WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings
WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

QUICK LINKS