WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are busy with work and under the eyes of the entire world, they recently took a moment to go on a spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The celebrity couple had gone to the ashram of the sacred spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj where they took the blessings in a serene and meditative environment. Soon, a video that captures their visit on social media was uploaded, which depicts the duo sitting in front of the guru, humbly, and this attracted a lot of attention among the fans, as well as the followers.

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

It is not the first occasion that Kohli and Sharma resorted to spirituality in order to seek guidance and equilibrium. The couple has paid several visits to the ashram in the recent few months, which presupposes a steady tendency towards faith and inner contemplation. The presence in them is an emphasis on the need to stay grounded in spite of their tremendous popularity and high pressure careers. The visit was a reminder to the admirers that even celebrities need to get some of their quiet time, prayer, and self development, in the middle of their busy schedules and career related issues.







The serene scenes of Vrindavan provided a sharp contrast to the otherwise high-end and glamorous lives of the two that were full of energy. Famous because of roaring crowds at stadiums and red carpet looks, Kohli and Sharma looked peaceful and selfexploratory during the visit with the focus on similarity in spiritual values and encouragement to each other. To most of the fans, the moment signified the need to reconnect with oneself and to be mindful. The silent devotion of the couple was echoed all over the world, and it further consolidated their image of not only sports and cinema stars, but also people who wanted harmony, sense of life, and inner calmness outside of the world of fame.

