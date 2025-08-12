What’s Behind Monica Bellucci’s Reaction To Pooja Hegde’s “Monica” Song?

LIVE TV
Pooja Hegde’s energetic “Monica” song from Tamil film Coolie went viral, catching the attention of international star Monica Bellucci, who praised the tribute. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, the song adds fun to the film’s intense narrative, creating a unique cultural moment.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 16:27:25 IST

Pooja Hegde just straight-up smashed it with her song “Monica” from the Tamil movie Coolie, and the coolest part? The legendary Monica Bellucci herself gave it a thumbs-up. Yeah, that Monica Bellucci  the Italian actress who’s basically a living goddess in the movie world.

So here’s what happened: Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the one and only Rajinikanth, has this song “Monica” where Pooja shows off some killer dance moves and style that’s basically a love letter to Monica Bellucci’s iconic vibe.

The track, created by Anirudh Ravichander, is catchy as hell and super energetic  exactly the kind of thing that gets stuck in your head.

Fans Lost Their Minds Over “Monica” And It Reached Monica Bellucci Herself

Fans went absolutely nuts over the song online, sharing it everywhere. Eventually, Monica Bellucci’s friend saw it and showed it to her. Monica’s reaction? She said it was “the biggest compliment ever.” Like, can you imagine? A global icon seeing a tribute to her in an Indian movie and loving it? Pooja was floored she basically said, “Wow, that’s insane! The biggest compliment ever.” You can totally feel how much she respects Monica and how excited she was about the whole thing.

On top of that, the director didn’t just throw this song in for no reason. The movie’s got some serious action and drama, so this upbeat number was added to give the audience a fun break and make the film even more entertaining. Smart move.

Coolie is dropping soon, but “Monica” is already winning hearts, proving how music and cinema can connect people worldwide in the coolest ways. It’s not just a song  it’s a cultural handshake, and honestly, it feels pretty damn awesome.

Tags: Coolie movieMonica Belluccipooja hegde

