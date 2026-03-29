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Home > Entertainment News > Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

Nabeel Gabol, who many believe inspired the character of Jameel Jamali in the film, has now denied any resemblance and criticized the way Pakistan and its political landscape have been depicted.

Pak Politician Nabeel Gabol Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Photos: X
Pak Politician Nabeel Gabol Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 29, 2026 11:15:43 IST

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Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

Pakistani political Nabeel Gabol has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after reacting strongly to his alleged portrayal in Dhurandhar 2, the Raneer Singh-starrer that has been making headlines. 

Nabeel Gabol, who many believe inspired the character of Jameel Jamali in the film, has now denied any resemblance and criticized the way Pakistan and its political landscape have been depicted. 

Nabeel Gabol Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film

While speaking on the issue and criticizing Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, it’s depiction of Pakistan, its politician, the mafia, terrorists, and Lyari, Nabeel Gabol said he plans to make a response film titled ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar,’ which he described as his version of Dhurandhar 2. 

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His remarks came during an interaction with a content creator in a video that has now gone viral. In the viral video, Nabeel Gabol claimed that the film was made to project a certain narrative, stating that India could not defeat Pakistan militarily and instead resorted to cinema. 

“The truth is that India cannot fight Pakistan or cannot defeat the Pakistani Army, so they instead created this movie. Indians are also trolling and asking why Nabil Gabol is silent. Nabil Gabol will surely give an answer, just like the Pakistani Army did. I will make Dhurandhar 3 and will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar,” Gabol said in the video.

Who Is Nabeel Gabol?

Nabeel Gabol, a prominent Karachi-based leader from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), represents Lyari, an area he has long been associated with and actively supported. His political journy has been marked by several twists, including over two decades with the PPP, a departure in 2013 over concerns about Lyari’s neglect, a short stint with the MQM, and a return to the PPP in 2017 alongside his son. 

Nabeel Gabol recently drew attention following the release of Dhurandhar, appearing relaxed and even embracing the spotlight through interviews and social media reels. 

Social Media Reaction 

One user joked, “Jai Hind sir ! Character me hi rehna.” 

Second user commented, “Very nice sir. Kisi ko shaq nahi hua.” 

Third user wrote, “I have just confimed yeb humara hi agent hai, humari govt ne bola aise baaten karne ko taaki padka na jaye.” 

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run 

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Tags: Bollywood controversyDhurandhar 2 castDhurandhar 2 controversyDhurandhar 3 filmDhurandhar movie newsIndia Pakistan film controversyJameel Jamali characterLyari Ka GabbarNabeel gabolNabeel Gabol DhurandharNabeel Gabol viral videoPakistani politician Nabeel GabolRanveer Singh Dhurandhar

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Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

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Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video
Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video
Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video
Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

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