Who Is Soundarya Sharma? Laal Pari Viral Girl Sparks ‘Cringe’ Debate After Bold Dance With Yo Yo Honey Singh; Netizens Ask, ‘What Is She Doing On Stage?’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently grabbing headlines with his ongoing My Story – India Chapter tour. Amid the buzz, a video from his recent Mumbai concert has gone viral, featuring actress Soundarya Sharma performing energetically on stage.

The clip shows Soundarya dancing to the popular track Laal Pari, leaving the audience divided. While some praised her confidence and stage presence, others criticised the performance, calling it “over-the-top” and “cringe.”

Netizens React: ‘Cool’ or ‘Cringe’?

The viral video has triggered a flood of reactions on social media. A section of users appreciated the chemistry between Soundarya Sharma and Yo Yo Honey Singh, with comments like “They look fire on stage” and “She looks so cool.”







However, many others were less impressed. Some questioned her dance style, asking, “What is she doing on stage?” while others made harsher remarks, comparing the performance to a “bar dance” and criticising her bold moves. The divide highlights how celebrity performances continue to spark polarising reactions online.

From Dentist to Actress: Who Is Soundarya Sharma?

For those unfamiliar, Soundarya Sharma is not just an actress but also a trained dentist. Born on September 20, 1994, in Delhi, she initially pursued a career in dentistry before transitioning into the entertainment industry.

She made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Ranchi Diaries, produced by Anupam Kher. Her performance earned her nominations for Best Female Debut at several award shows, along with a win at the Jharkhand International Film Festival.

Reality TV Fame With Bigg Boss 16

Soundarya Sharma gained nationwide recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Her bold personality and straightforward approach made her a popular contestant, and she eventually finished in ninth place.

The show played a crucial role in boosting her popularity, turning her into a household name.

Training and Career Beyond Reality TV

Before entering films and television, Soundarya Sharma trained in acting at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and also completed a course at the New York Film Academy.

She later appeared in the web series Raktanchal 2, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Apart from acting, she has also been associated with music projects and fashion events.

Spotlight, Scrutiny, and Social Media

The recent viral video once again places Soundarya Sharma under intense social media scrutiny. While some fans celebrate her bold and uninhibited style, critics continue to question her choices.

As debates rage online, one thing is certain her performance has ensured she remains firmly in the spotlight, proving how quickly moments from live shows can turn into viral talking points in the digital age.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside