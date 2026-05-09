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Home > Entertainment News > Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

Avika Gor has permanently shifted to Bangkok with husband Milind Chandwani, saying the move was made due to better work opportunities for him.

Avika Gor reveals why she left India (Instagram/ avikagor)
Avika Gor reveals why she left India (Instagram/ avikagor)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 21:48 IST

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Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

Avika Gor, who became a household name after starring in the popular TV show “Balika Vadhu”, has now permanently shifted to Bangkok with her husband Milind Chandwani. The actress confirmed the move during an interview, revealing that the couple has already bought a house in Bangkok and is now setting it up according to their preferences. The decision surprised many fans because Avika Gor continues to remain active in Hindi television and South Indian films. However, the actress made it clear that although she has relocated abroad, she will continue to travel to India regularly for work commitments and upcoming projects.A 

New chapter begins as Avika Gor settles into her new life abroad with husband Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor married Milind Chandwani in September 2025 after the couple dated for seven years. Speaking about their decision to move, Avika Gor said the shift was mainly influenced by better professional opportunities for her husband in Bangkok.

“Yes, Milind and I have moved to Bangkok. We’ve even bought a house there, which I’m decorating to my liking. Milind and I felt there were better work opportunities for him there. And to be honest, I found it exciting too. I always felt like I was on vacation there, so why not go?” she told Hindustan Times. The actress further explained how both she and Milind have always supported each other’s professional growth throughout their relationship.

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Couple says career growth and mutual support played a major role behind the move

As per reports, Avika Gor said, “We’ve always supported each other’s progress, even when we were dating for seven years. If I get a project that requires me to be away from home for months, he’s completely supportive. Similarly, I don’t think I should hinder his progress either.”

She also added, “Milind has better work opportunities there. We’ve always supported each other’s progress. If I get a project that requires me to be away from home for months, he’s completely supportive. Similarly, I don’t think I should hinder his progress.” Even though Avika Gor has permanently moved to Bangkok, she clarified that her acting career in India will continue exactly as before.

Avika Gor says living outside India will not affect her acting career or work commitments

Speaking about how the relocation will impact her professional life, Avika Gor said she had already been travelling constantly for shoots even while living in Mumbai.

“Even when I was in Mumbai, I was shooting in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, or Visakhapatnam. I realized that Mumbai doesn’t necessarily have to be my base. I’ve only been in Mumbai for about a month and am mostly in Hyderabad or Mumbai for work. My priority will always be my commitments because they are what have brought me to where I am today,” she said. When asked whether shifting abroad could affect future projects, Avika Gor dismissed the concern and said work opportunities are based more on schedules than location.

Upcoming projects keep the actress busy as she prepares for new assignments in India

“Any work I get is based on my schedule, so I don’t think it’ll ever be a hindrance. And when someone wants to work with me, they should go out of their way to accommodate me,” Avika Gor said. She also revealed that both her and Milind’s parents continue to stay in India and the couple will keep visiting frequently. Avika Gor further shared that she is now preparing to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi and also has a South Indian film lined up.

Milind Chandwani, meanwhile, is known not only as a former software engineer but also as a social activist and educator. He runs an NGO called “Camp Diaries,” which works for underprivileged children, and previously appeared on MTV Roadies Real Heroes in 2019.

Also Read: Is Samay Raina Bringing Back India’s Got Latent Season 2? ‘Leaked’ Return Date Sparks Wild Fan Theories Across The Internet?    

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Tags: Avika GorBalika VadhuMilind Chandwani

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Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

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Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok

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Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok
Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok
Why Has Avika Gor Left India? ‘Balika Vadhu’ Actress Permanently Relocates To Bangkok
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