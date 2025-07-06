Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Why The Age Gap Between The Dhurandhar Stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun Is Dominating The News Headlines?

Why The Age Gap Between The Dhurandhar Stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun Is Dominating The News Headlines?

The 20 year old gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun is dominating the headlines on the social media.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 22:27:38 IST

Google News

The makers unveiled the first look of the Ranveer Singh’s much anticipated film Dhurandhar on his 40th birthday and within no time, it became an internet sensation. Apart from the glimpses of the action sequences and the powerful visuals, what caught the internet’s attention was the age gap between Ranveer and the actress Sara Arjun. For those who don’t know, there is a 20-year-old gap between both actors, and this factor is dominating the news headlines currently. Born on June 18, 2005, Sara is currently 20 years old. 

The age gap receives mixed reactions

The social media users have expressed mixed reactions on the age gap between both actors. Some called it jarring and many felt uncomfortable watching both artists form a romantic pair on the screen. Many expressed hopes that both actors will not form a couple on the screen. Others felt that both the actors are enacting their respective roles professionally and age gap shouldn’t be a hinderance in that aspect. While the netizens continue to debate on the do’s and dont’s related to the age gap, Ranveer and Sara are yet to react on this issue. 

About Dhurandhar

Uri fame, Aditya Dhar has directed Dhurandhar and it is reported to be based on “incredibly true events”. This film also stars R Madhavan, and he is reportedly set to play the role of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Dhurandhar is set to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2025. Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar have produced this film. Ranveer’s fans are excited about this film and feel that it will be a much awaited powerful comeback of the 40-year-old actor. 

