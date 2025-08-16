LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Inside Pope Leo XIV's First 100 Days of Papacy

Inside Pope Leo XIV’s First 100 Days of Papacy

Pope Leo XIV's first 100 days reflect a shift towards calm and reserved leadership, focusing on unity, peace, and continuity with Pope Francis' environmental efforts. His papacy avoids polemics, prioritising tradition and healing divisions within the Church while maintaining Francis' global mission.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 16, 2025 18:09:22 IST

When Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, surprised tens of thousands of young people with an impromptu popemobile tour around St. Peter’s Square during a recent Holy Year celebration, it was a moment that seemed to echo the spontaneous spirit of his predecessor Pope Francis. However, the message Leo delivered that night was distinctly his own. 

Addressing the faithful in three different languages — English, Spanish and Italian — he told the gathering, “You are the salt of the Earth, the light of the world,” all while urging them to spread hope, faith in Christ and peace wherever they go.

Now, as Leo marks his 100th day as pope, the contours of his papacy appear to be becoming clearer. Observers say that after 12 years under Pope Francis, Leo has seemingly ushered in a sense of calm and reserve to the Vatican.

A Papacy of Calm

Pope Leo has consciously avoided the polemics and spontaneous press moments that characterised Pope Francis’s papacy, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday. While his predecessor often made headline-worthy comments, analysts say Pope Leo seems intent on focussing on Christ and peace, steering clear of any potential controversy. Kevin Hughes, chair of theology and religious studies at Villanova University, told AP that Leo’s more deliberate style has brought relief to many. “Even those who really loved Pope Francis always kind of held their breath a little bit: You didn’t know what was going to come out next,” he reportedly said.

Healing Divisions

Leo’s first 100 days as Pope have been marked by efforts to heal divisions within the Church. For example, the pope has embraced a message of unity while stressing on the importance of addressing key global challenges facing humanity, like for instance, artificial intelligence — a contemporary hot topic that resonates across political and theological divides. His conspicuously calm approach also extends to the Vatican bureaucracy, where he recently reassured officials that “Popes come and go, but the Curia remains,” as reported by The Associated Press.

A Mix of Continuity and Change

Despite his relatively more reserved approach, Pope Leo has continued to carry on with his predecessor’s initiatives. He recently celebrated the first-ever ecologically inspired Mass and moved forward with plans for a vast solar farm to make the Vatican the world’s first carbon-neutral state. Additionally, he has reportedly fine-tuned financial transparency regulations and endorsed late Francis’s decision to elevate John Henry Newman to the status of “doctor” of the Church.

Pope Leo, however, has avoided making bold appointments or taking large-scale actions that could potentially overshadow his rather quiet style of operation. According to the report, Leo also refrained from backing Francis’s stance on nuclear weapons during the anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings earlier this month.

An Augustinian Influence

Leo has on several ocassions made references to St. Augustine in his speeches, reflecting on his deep connection to the Augustinian order. Known for its emphasis on prayer, community, and the search for truth, Augustinian spirituality seems to be shaping his approach to the papacy. Him being grounded in tradition, analysts say, is one reason why many claim to have found his leadership reassuring.

A Missionary at Heart

Though Pope Leo appears to have seemingly distanced himself from the polemics of his predecessor, he still remains a product of Francis’s missionary vision. Having spent much of his life as a missionary in Peru, Leo embodies the idea of a Church that reaches out to the “peripheries” as Francis often described, per the US-based news agency. 

