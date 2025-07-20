Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity

The obesity crisis globally has renewed the discussion over the use of palm oil, with many consumers in doubt about the health and environmental implications of palm oil. This oil is prevalent in foodstuffs, cosmetics, and personal care products, contains high levels of saturated fats. Palm oil has been implicated in some health related issues. Awareness is increasing and users are looking for sustainable alternatives to palm oil. However, it is not an easy task to find alternatives that can match its practicability of palm oil.

What are the best alternatives to palm oil for cooking?

Coconut Oil

Like palm oil, coconut oil is semi-solid when keeping at room temperature and has a similar melting point, so it is a good substitute to palm oil.

Soybean Oil

This oil is affordable and versatile, that makes it appealing to food companies. Soybean cultivation is also a major driver of deforestation, particularly in South America, and has sustainability issues.

Sunflower Oil

This oil is a favourite alternative to baking and cooking because it contains less saturated fat. It may be used in the same amount as palm oil on many occasions. Its production is less efficient, though, and takes far more land to produce the same volume of oil.

Rapeseed Oil

This oil is capable of replacing palm oil in most processed foods. Similar to sunflower oil, this oil requires additional land for the same amount of oil, that becomes a challenge in terms of sustainable production.

Olive Oil

This oil is widely accepted as a healthy oil because of its high percentage of antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. Yet, its robust taste and exorbitant price make it unattractive for all product categories and bulk food production.

Palm Oil Alternatives in Personal Care Products

Skin-nourishing alternatives in personal care and cosmetics are also on the rise. Some natural butters and oils possess good moisturizing and skin nourishing properties:

Babassu Oil: This oil is extracted from babassu palm seeds, and has high levels of fatty acids and creates a barrier on skin and hair that keeps moisture in.

Shea Butter: This is extracted from the nuts of African shea tree, shea butter has fatty acids and vitamins. This is an effective moisturizer for dry or sensitive skin.

Coconut Oil and olive oil can also be used for personal care.

