LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Home > Health > Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity

Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity

Palm oil, linked to health risks and deforestation, is facing backlash. Alternatives like sunflower, coconut, soybean, rapeseed, and olive oils are emerging for food, while shea butter, babassu, coconut, and olive oils are popular in personal care for their benefits.

Switching to Healthier, Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Palm Oil for a Better Future (Photo: wwf)
Switching to Healthier, Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Palm Oil for a Better Future (Photo: wwf)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 13:14:24 IST

The obesity crisis globally has renewed the discussion over the use of palm oil, with many consumers in doubt about the health and environmental implications of palm oil. This oil is prevalent in foodstuffs, cosmetics, and personal care products, contains high levels of saturated fats. Palm oil has been implicated in some health related issues. Awareness is increasing and users are looking for sustainable alternatives to palm oil. However, it is not an easy task to find alternatives that can match its practicability of palm oil.

What are the best alternatives to palm oil for cooking?

Coconut Oil

Like palm oil, coconut oil is semi-solid when keeping at room temperature and has a similar melting point, so it is a good substitute to palm oil. 

Soybean Oil

This oil is affordable and versatile, that makes it appealing to food companies. Soybean cultivation is also a major driver of deforestation, particularly in South America, and has sustainability issues.

ALSO READ: Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient

Sunflower Oil

This oil is a favourite alternative to baking and cooking because it contains less saturated fat. It may be used in the same amount as palm oil on many occasions. Its production is less efficient, though, and takes far more land to produce the same volume of oil.

Rapeseed Oil

This oil is capable of replacing palm oil in most processed foods. Similar to sunflower oil, this oil requires additional land for the same amount of oil, that becomes a challenge in terms of sustainable production.

Olive Oil

This oil is widely accepted as a healthy oil because of its high percentage of  antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. Yet, its robust taste and exorbitant price make it unattractive for all product categories and bulk food production.

Palm Oil Alternatives in Personal Care Products

Skin-nourishing alternatives in personal care and cosmetics are also on the rise. Some natural butters and oils possess good moisturizing and skin nourishing properties:

Babassu Oil: This oil is extracted from babassu palm seeds, and has high levels of fatty acids and creates a barrier on skin and hair that keeps moisture in. 

Shea Butter: This is extracted from the nuts of African shea tree, shea butter has fatty acids and vitamins. This is an effective moisturizer for dry or sensitive skin.

Coconut Oil and olive oil can also be used for personal care.

ALSO READ: Is Palm Oil Dangerous? The Truth About Saturated Fat And Cancer Risks

Tags: Palm OilPalm Oil alternativesPalm Oil Obesity

More News

R Praggnanandhaa Defeats Magnus Carlsen: Yet Misses Semis
Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity
Is Palm Oil Dangerous? The Truth About Saturated Fat And Cancer Risks
Odisha CM Launches ‘Shaktishree’ Initiative to Ensure Safety and Empowerment of Female Students on Campuses
Palm Oil Is A Silent Killer! Biscuits, Bhujias And Namkeen Have Common Cancer Causing Ingredient
What Is Baby Grok? Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch Kid-Friendly AI App After Backlash Over Grok’s ‘Ani’ Avatar
Don 3 Villain: Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner Going To Lock Heads With Ranveer Singh After Vikrant Massey’s Exit?
Shannon Sharpe Net Worth 2025: $50M Lawsuit Puts Super Bowl Champion’s Fortune Under Scrutiny
Himachal Woman Weds Two Brothers In Polyandry Ceremony; Authorities Examine Legality
Results Of UFC 318: Max Holloway Disrupts Dustin Poirier’s Ideal Farewell
Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity
Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity
Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity
Palm Oil Alternatives: Exploring Healthier Options Beyond The Obesity

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?