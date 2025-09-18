Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul arshad nadeem CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"

Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"

Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 17:38:06 IST

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shared why he turned down an offer to perform the first gig in space, as it terrifies him, reported People.

Sheeran, whose new album ‘Play’ is out now, opened up about receiving an offer to perform the “first gig in space” and why he turned it down.

“I was offered to go to space a while ago, you know? And it terrifies me,” said Sheeran, adding, “I want to go to space when it’s like flying to France and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online,” as quoted by People.

“I don’t want to be a guinea pig for that, because it still is dangerous,” he explained. “There’s places on this planet that I haven’t been to, I’ve never been to Greenland, I would love to go to Greenland, there’s places on this planet I would far rather go to than space.”

Sheeran recalled having a conversation “about doing a gig there, doing a first gig in space. I’m sure lots of people got that email, but, yeah, it terrifies me.”

“Mate, I ain’t doing it, I’ve got kids,” he said, as reported by People.

“I’m not going to risk that for a Guinness World Record something or other,” added Sheeran. “I’m not going to risk my kids not having a dad.”

His latest album, ‘Play’, was released on September 12.

In another recent interview, Sheeran revealed that his next album, Rewind, is already almost finished.

“I made Play and Rewind at the same time,” he said. “We finished Play first because it felt like the most exciting one. So, Rewind is… I’d say two months off being totally locked and loaded and ready to go. And I guess at some point in the next 18 months, it will come out.”

He added, “But yeah, they’re very much like twin albums, I guess. One was one lent more into Indian culture and one lent more into nostalgia. So they kind of veered off in different directions,” reported People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Ed Sheeranentertainment newshollywoodmusicplayrewindSpace

RELATED News

'Camp Rock 3' gets a greenlight from Disney, Jonas Brothers to reprise their roles
One Battle After Another: Sean Penn calls Paul Thomas Anderson "film genius"
Hulk Hogan's ex-wife says she thinks Emmys snubbed him from 'In Memoriam' over "politics"
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' to open Galas section of Pingyao International Film Festival 2025
Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle

LATEST NEWS

Cardi B confirms pregnancy, rapper set to welcome first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Deepika Padukone impressed by Alia Bhatt's premiere look, calls her "stunning"
Sennheiser Announces Special Offers for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
This Is One Of World’s Richest Families, Owns Rs 4000 Palace, 700 Cars, Much Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Name Is…
Archery Premier League aims to give exposure to archers, foreign coach to be appointed keeping LA2028 Olympics in mind: AAI president
Adani Group Gets Clean Chit In Hindenburg Case, SEBI Says ‘No Evidence’
AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Exclusive Lean Manufacturing Facility for Siemens Energy
Family of 4 killed after bus hits bike in MP's Indore
Natasa Stankovic’s Heartwarming Gesture For Underprivileged Kids Melts Hearts Online, Fans Can’t Stop Sharing The Viral Moment
India-UAE to increase non-oil, non-precious metal trade to $100 billion in next 3 years: Piyush Goyal
Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"
Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"
Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"
Ed Sheeran on why he turned down offer to perform "first gig in space"

QUICK LINKS