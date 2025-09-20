Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour: Full setlist from the 2025 Austin kickoff revealed

Los Angeles [US], September 20 (ANI): Lorde made headlines on Wednesday, September 17, when she finally stepped back into arenas after almost seven years, kicking off her ‘Ultrasound World Tour’ at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas, in support of her latest album, Virgin.

Fans at the show, who were treated to an unforgettable night, have now shared the full setlist from the concert, according to Billboard.

After closing out her Melodrama World Tour in 2018, Lorde chose to avoid performing in massive arenas she once filled, instead opting for smaller, theatre-sized venues. However, with the release of her new album Virgin (2025), she felt the songs demanded bigger spaces and larger audiences.

Following the announcement of her 2025 Ultrasound Tour in May, Lorde wrote in an email to fans: “I am in legitimate shock about your excitement for this tour. Deciding to book a bigger tour was something I agonised over (Melodrama arena tour… if you know… ) but in the spirit of having the GD Stones, I decided that this music wants to be played in big rooms and that a lot of us should be there. To have that met with this is so beautiful. Thank you for your faith in me,” read her email, as per Billboard.

Fans were also quick to share the full setlist online, with songs spanning her career–from classics like ‘Royals’ and ‘Team’ to deep cuts like ‘No Better,’ which she performed live for the first time since 2014.

Here is the full setlist for the ‘Ultrasound World Tour,’ as revealed by fans on setlist.fm:

Hammer

Royals

Broken Glass

Buzzcut Season

Favourite Daughter

Perfect Places

Shapeshifter

Current Affairs

Supercut (extended intro)

“No Better (First time live since 2014)

GRWM

The Louvre (extended intro)

Oceanic Feeling

Big Star

Liability (extended intro)

Clearblue (extended intro & outro)

Man of the Year

If She Could See Me Now (extended intro)

Team

What Was That

Green Light

David

Ribs (ANI)

