Home > Hollywood > 'Song Sung Blue' trailer: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lead Neil Diamond tribute band

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 10, 2025 20:25:03 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): The official trailer for Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson starrer ‘Song Sung Blue’ has been released, offering a tale of love, music, and the music icon Neil Diamond.

The film is based on a true-life story of musicians Mike and Claire Sardina, who form a band named ‘Lightning & Thunder’ – in a tribute to Neil Diamond.

The trailer opens to offer a glimpse into the couple’s dreams toward a common goal.

“I’m not a songwriter, I’m not a sex symbol — I just want to entertain people,” Jackman’s Mike Sardina tells Claire, as the latter further shares her musical dreams.

Fast forward, they come together to form ‘Lightning & Thunder amid blossoming romance, heartfelt backstories, and much more. The trailer also shows Jackman and Hudson performing to Diamond’s popular tracks like ‘Cherry, Cherry’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Based on Greg Koh’s 2008 documentary of the same name, ‘Song Sung Blue’ tells the true story of “two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams,” the makers stated.

The film borrows its title from Neil Diamond’s single ‘Song Sung Blue’, which came out in 1972, becoming the No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of his other notable songs include ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Longfellow Serenade’, and ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Written and directed by Craig Brewer, the upcoming musical drama features Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in the lead. Others in the cast are Ella Anderson, Michael Imperioli, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.

Earlier in April, Hudson teased the project and wrote, “Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond.”

‘Song Sung Blue’ will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

