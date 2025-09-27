'The Social Network' sequel starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong gets official title, release date

Washington, DC [US], September 27 (ANI): Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin’s much-anticipated sequel to ‘The Social Network’ now has an official title and release date.

Titled ‘The Social Reckoning’, the film is set to hit theatres on October 9, 2026, production studio Sony Pictures announced on Thursday.

Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White, Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr and Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong will star in ‘The Social Reckoning.’

Jeremy Strong is set to play the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, reported Variety.

‘The Social Reckoning’ is written and directed by Sorkin, who also produces alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

Production for the film is expected to commence next month.

Described as a “companion piece” to “The Social Network,” the new film focuses on events that take place nearly two decades after the boy-genius programmer and a troupe of tech pioneers invented what would go on to become the world’s largest social media platform, reported Variety.

‘The Social Reckoning’ tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

Horwitz’s reporting, a series of articles known as ‘The Facebook Files,’ was published in 2021 and exposed Facebook for its harmful effects on teens and its knowing proliferation of misinformation, which contributed to acts of political violence.

2010’s ‘The Social Network,’ also released in October, was a critical and commercial hit, earning 226 million USD at the global box office and receiving eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture, according to Variety.

Sorkin’s win for best adapted screenplay (the film was loosely based on Ben Mezrich’s book “The Accidental Billionaires”) was one of three Oscars it ultimately took home. (ANI)

