101 Arogya Mandirs , 150 Dialysis Centres: Delhi To Set Up Largest Healthcare Expansion

Delhi is set to witness one of its largest healthcare expansions in recent years. Officials confirmed the inauguration of 101 Arogya Mandirs and 150 dialysis centres, along with new hospital blocks across the city.

Published: September 14, 2025 12:22:00 IST

Delhi is set to witness one of its largest healthcare expansions in recent years. Officials confirmed the inauguration of 101 Arogya Mandirs and 150 dialysis centres, along with new hospital blocks across the city. The government will also launch an organ transplant and awareness portal, aimed at strengthening patient care and access to advanced medical services.

These initiatives mark a major step in improving public health facilities and ensuring affordable treatment options for residents.

Building Better Infrastructure

Connectivity and convenience projects will significantly improve Delhi’s urban landscape. Authorities will lay the foundation of a foot overbridge near the Rajputana Rifles base in Delhi Cantonment, replacing an unhygienic underpass.

Three automated multilevel parking systems will open at key locations a shuttle-type facility at M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-I, and puzzle-type models at Bharat Darshan Park and Punjabi Bagh cremation ground. In addition, an inter-state bus service and 100 new buses will launch under route rationalisation plans.

Sustainability and Sanitation Push

Delhi will strengthen its focus on green energy and waste management. Projects include a 200 TPD biogas plant at Nangli Sakrawati and a 100 TPD waste-to-compressed biogas plant at Ghogha Dairy.

Upgrades to Okhla STP (564 MLD), Keshopur STPs Ph-II and III, and Kondli WWTP will continue under the Yamuna Action Plan-III. Authorities will also launch extensive cleanliness drives under the Ring Road/Yamuna Swachhata Abhiyan, aimed at restoring environmental balance and improving sanitation.

Education and public services will also see major developments. Leaders announced the inauguration of CM Shri Schools, a new MC Primary School at Prem Nagar, and the expansion of BR Ambedkar University’s Karampura Centre. Public safety projects include a new fire station in Narela, while utilities will benefit from a Rs 65 crore grid station near Mandoli Jail, expected to serve over 38,000 residents in the region.

Over the next two weeks, 75 projects, schemes, and programmes will roll out as part of the Sewa Pakhwada celebrations. Leaders highlighted that these initiatives go beyond birthday commemorations, forming a strategic roadmap for Delhi’s long-term growth and transformation. 

