8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted another eight accused persons in the 2020 transnational narco-terror network case involving the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan through the sea route into India via Gujarat. The drugs were aimed at financing the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

In the 8th supplementary chargesheet filed in the Salaya drugs case RC-26/2020/NIA/DLI, the NIA has conclusively established the narco-terror conspiracy, masterminded by Italy-based Simranjit Singh Sandhu, Australia-based Tanveer Bedi, and India-based Ankush Kapoor. The chargesheet has been filed under various provisions of the NDPS Act and UA (P) Act before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad, based on extensive digital, technical, and documentary evidence.

Besides Simranjit Singh, Australia-based Tanveer Singh Bedi, and Ankush Kapoor, other accused persons named in the chargesheet are Pakistani national Tariq (Bhaijaan), Gagandeep Singh Arora, and three other accused persons—Tamanna Gupta, Sukhbir Singh (Happy), and Anwar Masih.

The case relates to the smuggling of 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan into Gujarat via the sea route and its further transportation to Punjab. The proceeds from the sale of the drugs were used to fund the activities of LeT, the proscribed terrorist organization.

NIA’s investigations have revealed that the narco-terror conspiracy spanned many Indian states, including Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, and Chandigarh, with a footprint extending across several countries including Italy, Australia, UAE, Pakistan, Iran, and Thailand.

According to the investigations, Ankush Kapoor was a key mastermind in India and was responsible for managing the on-ground activities of the narco-terror syndicate in Punjab. He coordinated logistics, storage, and local distribution of the contraband, and actively facilitated funding to accused persons based both in India and abroad. Simranjit was the mastermind of the narco-terror syndicate and was responsible for organizing the illegal transportation, storage, and processing of the illegal drugs and the terror funding.

The investigations further revealed that Tariq played a pivotal role in coordinating the smuggling of heroin through the sea route from Pakistan to India, overseeing its transportation, facilitating its distribution in Punjab, and channeling the proceeds to finance LeT operatives.

Tanveer Bedi, the Australia-based wanted accused, was actively involved in both the smuggling and the transfer of drug proceeds through international hawala channels to fund LeT’s terror activities in India. The other accused—Tamanna, Sukhbir Singh, and Anwar Masih—have been charged for their deliberate roles in the terror funding conspiracy.

Furthermore, Gagandeep Singh Arora, a hawala operator who is currently absconding, has been charge-sheeted for facilitating money laundering of large amounts and illegal fund transfers to terror operatives.

The ATS Gujarat had filed the original chargesheet, and the NIA had filed seven supplementary chargesheets earlier. A total of 26 accused have been arrested in the case so far, while eight accused persons are absconding.

NIA is continuing its investigation to track the absconders and dismantle the syndicate as part of its efforts to eliminate the nexus between narcotics trafficking and terrorism.

Also Read: NIA Attaches Property Of Terror Associate In Shopian’s Maldeera