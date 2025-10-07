LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife himachal pradesh Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > India > 8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted another eight accused persons in the 2020 transnational narco-terror network case involving the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan through the sea route into India via Gujarat. NIA is continuing its investigation to track the absconders and dismantle the syndicate.

8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 7, 2025 21:25:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted another eight accused persons in the 2020 transnational narco-terror network case involving the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan through the sea route into India via Gujarat. The drugs were aimed at financing the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

In the 8th supplementary chargesheet filed in the Salaya drugs case RC-26/2020/NIA/DLI, the NIA has conclusively established the narco-terror conspiracy, masterminded by Italy-based Simranjit Singh Sandhu, Australia-based Tanveer Bedi, and India-based Ankush Kapoor. The chargesheet has been filed under various provisions of the NDPS Act and UA (P) Act before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad, based on extensive digital, technical, and documentary evidence.

Besides Simranjit Singh, Australia-based Tanveer Singh Bedi, and Ankush Kapoor, other accused persons named in the chargesheet are Pakistani national Tariq (Bhaijaan), Gagandeep Singh Arora, and three other accused persons—Tamanna Gupta, Sukhbir Singh (Happy), and Anwar Masih.

The case relates to the smuggling of 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan into Gujarat via the sea route and its further transportation to Punjab. The proceeds from the sale of the drugs were used to fund the activities of LeT, the proscribed terrorist organization.

NIA’s investigations have revealed that the narco-terror conspiracy spanned many Indian states, including Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, and Chandigarh, with a footprint extending across several countries including Italy, Australia, UAE, Pakistan, Iran, and Thailand.

According to the investigations, Ankush Kapoor was a key mastermind in India and was responsible for managing the on-ground activities of the narco-terror syndicate in Punjab. He coordinated logistics, storage, and local distribution of the contraband, and actively facilitated funding to accused persons based both in India and abroad. Simranjit was the mastermind of the narco-terror syndicate and was responsible for organizing the illegal transportation, storage, and processing of the illegal drugs and the terror funding.

The investigations further revealed that Tariq played a pivotal role in coordinating the smuggling of heroin through the sea route from Pakistan to India, overseeing its transportation, facilitating its distribution in Punjab, and channeling the proceeds to finance LeT operatives.

Tanveer Bedi, the Australia-based wanted accused, was actively involved in both the smuggling and the transfer of drug proceeds through international hawala channels to fund LeT’s terror activities in India. The other accused—Tamanna, Sukhbir Singh, and Anwar Masih—have been charged for their deliberate roles in the terror funding conspiracy.

Furthermore, Gagandeep Singh Arora, a hawala operator who is currently absconding, has been charge-sheeted for facilitating money laundering of large amounts and illegal fund transfers to terror operatives.

The ATS Gujarat had filed the original chargesheet, and the NIA had filed seven supplementary chargesheets earlier. A total of 26 accused have been arrested in the case so far, while eight accused persons are absconding.

NIA is continuing its investigation to track the absconders and dismantle the syndicate as part of its efforts to eliminate the nexus between narcotics trafficking and terrorism.

Also Read: NIA Attaches Property Of Terror Associate In Shopian’s Maldeera

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 9:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: drugsNational Investigation Agencynia

RELATED News

You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra
Congress Demands Judicial Probe Over The Death Of Children Due To Cough Syrup In MP, Rajasthan
BRO Begins Snow Clearance Operation At Zojila Pass After Fresh Snowfall
SC Asks Election Commission To Address Voter Deletion Concerns, ECI Defends SIR
EPFO Board Meeting Scheduled For October 10–11: Minimum Pension Could Hit Rs.2,500, Are You Eligible?

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Boeing set to win conditional EU okay for $4.7 billion Spirit deal, sources say
Mediterranean diet: How to stick to healthier eating habits
Swiatek batters Bouzkova in Wuhan
TRUMP: WE WANT CANADA TO DO GREAT BUT WE ARE COMPETING FOR SAME BUSINESS
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ lead vocalists say they learned a lot from Kendrick Lamar
8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case
After sentencing, Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to Brooklyn jail he calls 'inhumane'
NITI Aayog’s Diwali Gift: Major Reforms Set To Supercharge India’s Manufacturing & Trade!
Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions
Novak Djokovic’s Gritty Comeback Amidst Shanghai Masters 2025 Sweltering Heat
8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case
8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case
8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case
8 Accused Including 4 Absconders Charge-sheeted By NIA In LeT Linked Transnational Narco-Terror Case

QUICK LINKS