Ahmedabad Airport On High Alert After Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong made a precautionary landing at Ahmedabad Airport at 2:32 pm due to a suspected technical issue. A full emergency was declared but lifted minutes after the safe landing. No injuries were reported, and inspections are underway.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 14, 2025 17:36:57 IST

Flight QR816 of Qatar Airways, which was travelling from Doha to Hong Kong, had to make an emergency precautionary landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Tuesday due to a suspected technical problem.
All of the passengers are safe and undamaged after the plane touched down at the airport at approximately 2:32 pm.
A representative for Ahmedabad Airport said in an official statement that a technical problem with the aircraft prompted the declaration of a full emergency at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad.

The airport authorities said that the emergency alert was issued at 2.12 pm to ensure the aircraft could land safely. The plane safely landed at the airport, and the emergency status was lifted six minutes later at 2.38 pm. Airport operations continued smoothly throughout the incident, with no disruption to other flights.
According to the statement, “On October 14, 2025, at 14:12 hours, Ahmedabad Airport declared a full emergency to allow the aircraft to land due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG).”  At 14:32, the plane made a safe landing, and at 14:38, the complete emergency was lifted.  Operations at the airport continued as usual.  SVPIA is dedicated to safe operations and employee and passenger safety.
The sources claim that technical inspections are presently being conducted to evaluate the aircraft’s condition.  The same plane will make the flight to Hong Kong if it is judged safe to do so.

With Inputs From ANI

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:36 PM IST
