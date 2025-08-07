LIVE TV
Home > India > Angry Crowd Vandalises Bus After Airhostess Molested Onboard In Tripura

Angry Crowd Vandalises Bus After Airhostess Molested Onboard In Tripura

An angry mob vandalised a bus after an airhostess was allegedly molested onboard the bus by a male passenger at the Bishramganj stand in the Sipahijala district, situated about 35 km from the capital Agartala. The incident triggered a tense situation, leading to vandalism at the Bishramganj motor stand, police said.

Angry Crowd Vandalises Bus After Airhostess Molested Onboard In Tripura (Credit -ANI)
Angry Crowd Vandalises Bus After Airhostess Molested Onboard In Tripura (Credit -ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 03:08:11 IST

An angry mob vandalised a bus after an airhostess was allegedly molested onboard the bus by a male passenger at the Bishramganj stand in the Sipahijala district, situated about 35 km from the capital Agartala.

The incident triggered a tense situation, leading to vandalism at the Bishramganj motor stand, police said.

19-year-old Airhostess Was Allegedly Molested 

Immediately after the incident, the young woman contacted her family members, who rushed there to confront the accused. But before the bus reached the stand, the man reportedly fled the scene.

Police sources said that the 19-year-old air hostess, who had arrived in Agartala from Guwahati, was travelling to Sonamura subdivision when a male passenger sitting next to her began behaving obscenely around 7:30 pm.

Enraged by his escape, a mob gathered at the spot and vandalised the bus, smashing its windows and creating a volatile situation.

Upon receiving the information, police from Bishramganj and Bishalgarh police stations, along with the District Superintendent of Police, swiftly arrived at the bus stand. 

Situation Is Under Control, Manhunt Underway

They intervened to bring the situation under control and escorted the passengers to the police station. The situation is now calm, but a manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest the accused. 

The quick and decisive action by the police has been praised for preventing the situation from escalating further. An investigation is currently underway. 

