Home > India > Arunachal Pradesh: IED Recovered In Namsai, Security Intensifies Counter Insurgency Ops

Security forces had intensified counter insurgency operations in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and eastern Assam following reliable intelligence inputs of the presence of multiple hit squads of Ulfa (Independent) in the region.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 09:54:21 IST

One powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. 

Security forces had intensified counter insurgency operations in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and eastern Assam following reliable intelligence inputs of the presence of multiple hit squads of Ulfa (Independent) in the region. 

“During one such counter insurgency operations carried out by Assam Rifles in association with CRPF and Arunachal Pradesh Police, one powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday,” said an official.

The IED was recovered from close to a culvert, and sources said might be aimed to target security forces. Earlier security forces deployed in the area had received intelligence inputs that multiple hit squads of Ulfa (Independent) had sneaked in the region to carry out acts of terror and subversive activities in the run up to the ensuing Independence Day celebrations.

 “Security forces are engaged in diffusing the IED as bomb squads had reached the site, officials said. 

On Thursday, Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Namdapha National Park in Changlang district.

