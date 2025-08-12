LIVE TV
Assam: 700 Goa Police Recruits Graduate from Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Grand Ceremony

Assam: 700 Goa Police Recruits Graduate from Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Grand Ceremony

The Lachit Barphukan Police Academy hosted a Passing Out Parade for 700 Goa Police recruits after 43 weeks’ training, with Assam and Goa CMs lauding inter-state cooperation, national unity, and high-quality police preparation.

Lachit Barphukan Police Academy LBPA Dergaon Assam (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Lachit Barphukan Police Academy LBPA Dergaon Assam (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 12, 2025 15:36:00 IST

The prestigious Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Dergaon, Assam, today hosted a grand Passing Out Parade for 700 Goa Police recruits, marking the culmination of 43 weeks of rigorous training. The graduating batch comprised 569 men and 131 women, who underwent intensive instruction in physical fitness, mental resilience, field tactics, law and order management, and weapons handling.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant attended the event as chief guests. Senior police officials from both states, as well as family members of the recruits, witnessed the historic occasion.

The recruits had arrived in Dergaon on October 4, 2024, via a special train. Uniquely, this batch included personnel from the police forces of Assam, Manipur, and Goa, fostering inter-state cooperation and professional exchange. The Passing Out Parade featured a disciplined march past, oath-taking, award distribution, and a special demonstration by the “Panthers on Wheels” unit, with senior police leadership from both states reviewing the parade.

Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant, in his address, expressed deep gratitude to the Assam government and LBPA for providing “excellent and high-quality” training to the Goa Police personnel. He noted that he had been in regular contact with the recruits during their training period and consistently received positive feedback. “When our officers train in another state and return home with new skills, it is a matter of great pride for us,” he said. Dr. Sawant emphasised that the programme had strengthened the bond between Goa and Assam, fostering a relationship of brotherhood. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ and stressed that well-trained police forces are essential for realising the dream of a developed India by 2047.

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma described the occasion as a proud moment for Assam, noting that LBPA had successfully trained 700 Goa Police cadets over 10 months. He thanked Dr. Sawant for his trust and underlined that such exchanges build national unity. “This academy, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a matter of pride for Assam and India. We are always ready to train police personnel from any part of the country,” he said. Dr. Sarma added that the harmonious relationship between Goa and Assam would contribute to strengthening India’s unity and security.

The Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is recognised as one of India’s premier police training institutions, having produced thousands of officers who have gone on to serve across the country. With its focus on discipline, skill enhancement, and inter-state collaboration, LBPA continues to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s law enforcement landscape.

Assam: 700 Goa Police Recruits Graduate from Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Grand Ceremony

