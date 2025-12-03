BHU Clash: Tensions Rise At Varanasi University After Midnight Violence Between Students And Security Personnel; Security Tightened

In the latest development, a clash broke out at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) after an argument between students and the Proctorial Board escalated into violence. ACP Gaurav Kumar said that a dispute took place between students and security guards, and the situation began to deteriorate. The Proctor then alerted the police, who reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

It must be noted that the officials confirmed that the campus is now peaceful, and more information will come after the investigation. The incident turned the campus tense and triggered a sudden rise in security arrangements around the Birla Hostel Complex and nearby zones.

Tensions Rise After Birla Hostel Protest Turns Violent

The confrontation reportedly began in the Birla Hostel Complex, where a group of students had been holding a long sit-in protest over pending demands.

According to sources, the Proctorial Board reached the area to negotiate with the protesters. Eyewitnesses said the discussion soon turned into a heated argument and then a physical clash. During the fight, some students allegedly hurled stones at security personnel and members of the Proctorial Board.

Authorities did not confirm the number of injured persons, but they immediately implemented strict security measures due to the rising tensions across the central university campus.

As violence intensified, the administration deployed police teams and paramilitary forces, including units of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Officials placed the entire campus under a heavy security cordon to stop further unrest. Barricades were installed at several entry points, and strict checks were carried out through the night.

The main gate and the Birla Hostel area remained the most sensitive zones. The university did not comment on the students’ demands or the reason behind the sudden escalation. Authorities stated that they are monitoring all movements on campus and identifying students involved in the stone-pelting incident.

Previous Security Restrictions Add to Ongoing Student Unrest

Security on the BHU campus has remained tight since the gang rape of an IIT-BHU student last year. The administration installed barriers at multiple points, and movement after 10 p.m. has been restricted for students and outsiders. Officials said these steps aim to improve safety.

However, many BHU students have protested these restrictions, stating that the barriers create unnecessary difficulties in crossing certain routes. The latest tension increased when IIT students were stopped at Birla Square on Sunday night. An argument followed after students questioned them, and one student was slapped, which led to a larger dispute.

A fierce fight broke out between both groups shortly after the argument. The situation worsened until police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. The incident angered students from IIT’s Rajputana hostel, who marched in protest.

When police stopped their movement toward the Birla Hostel area, they changed their route and staged a sit-in outside the director’s office. Director Professor Amit Patra reached the spot at around 4 a.m. and assured the students that their concerns would be addressed. He also stated that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in the clash, bringing temporary calm to the campus.

