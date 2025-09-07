Chandra Grahan 2025 Timing In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others: Check India Time Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2025 will be visible on the night of September 7–8, 2025, skywatchers in India and across large portions of the eastern cerebral hemisphere will be able to see a complete lunar eclipse, generally identified as a Blood Moon. This happens when the Earth revolves directly between the Sun and the full Moon, forming a shadow that gives the Moon its spooky red or copper hue.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 or Chandra Grahan: Viewing Tips

The lunar eclipse will start with the penumbral stage around 8:58 PM IST, reach whole by 11:00 PM, and remain until 12:22 AM IST, no special eye protection is essential, making it available to casual observers and enthusiasts identical.

This Blood Moon on September 7–8 promises to be an extraordinary event, at once a spectacular visual scene and a scientifically amusing demonstration of atmospheric optics and heavenly mechanics.

Total Eclipse: The Classic “Blood Moon”

A full lunar eclipse occurs when the full Moon passes into Earth’s umbral shadow. The spectacular view, where the Moon looks red in colour, is often called a ‘Blood Moon’. The intensity of its appearance depends on reasons such as cloud protection, dirt, and atmospheric clearness.

As per the Hindu tradition and believes, Shradh honors deceased ancestors through contributions like Tarpan and Pind Daan. This year, Shradh starts on Poornima, a full-moon day that also characterises the lunar eclipse. The eclipse’s Sutak period, a traditional opening during which rituals are avoided, commences at 12:57 PM IST, needing Shradh rites to be accomplished before this cutoff to preserve religious propriety.

Why the Moon Looks Red during Chandra Grahan

Throughout the Lunar Eclipse, the red colour is twisted by Rayleigh sprinkles, the parallel atmospheric phenomenon that occurs during the sunsets. When the sunlight goes through Earth’s atmosphere, it drops shorter blue wavelengths, even though it is stretched red and orange colour wavelengths are spread in the direction of the Moon, then producing an ambiguous, cherry radiance. The specific shade of red, though, may differ based on atmospheric conditions triggered due to dust, pollution, or cloud cover.

Certainly! Here’s a city-wise chart specifying the timings for the Total Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) on September 7, 2025, across key cities in India, together with the Sutak Kaal period.

City Moonrise Sutak Kaal Begins Eclipse Start Maximum Eclipse Eclipse End Sutak Ends Delhi-NCR 6:28 PM 12:59 PM 9:58 PM 11:41 PM 1:27 AM 1:27 AM Mumbai 6:47 PM 1:18 PM 10:17 PM 11:59 PM 1:45 AM 1:45 AM Bangalore 6:23 PM 12:54 PM 9:44 PM 11:27 PM 1:13 AM 1:13 AM Hyderabad 6:23 PM 12:54 PM 9:44 PM 11:27 PM 1:13 AM 1:13 AM Chennai 6:18 PM 12:49 PM 9:39 PM 11:22 PM 1:08 AM 1:08 AM Thiruvananthapuram 6:03 PM 12:34 PM 9:33 PM 11:13 PM 12:59 AM 12:59 AM Kochi 6:10 PM 12:41 PM 9:40 PM 11:20 PM 1:06 AM 1:06 AM Madurai 6:06 PM 12:37 PM 9:36 PM 11:16 PM 1:02 AM 1:02 AM Coimbatore 6:12 PM 12:43 PM 9:42 PM 11:22 PM 1:08 AM 1:08 AM Vijayawada 6:20 PM 12:51 PM 9:50 PM 11:30 PM 1:16 AM 1:16 AM Varanasi 6:15 PM 12:46 PM 9:36 PM 11:19 PM 1:05 AM 1:05 AM Lucknow 6:10 PM 12:41 PM 9:31 PM 11:14 PM 1:00 AM 1:00 AM Kolkata 5:46 PM 12:17 PM 9:07 PM 10:50 PM 12:36 AM 12:36 AM Patna 5:54 PM 12:25 PM 9:15 PM 10:58 PM 12:44 AM 12:44 AM Ranchi 6:02 PM 12:33 PM 9:23 PM 10:56 PM 12:42 AM 12:42 AM Guwahati (Assam) 5:47 PM 12:18 PM 9:08 PM 10:51 PM 12:37 AM 12:37 AM Ahmedabad 6:53 PM 1:24 PM 10:23 PM 12:04 AM 1:50 AM 1:50 AM Jaipur 6:38 PM 1:09 PM 10:08 PM 11:49 PM 1:35 AM 1:35 AM Bhopal 6:42 PM 1:13 PM 10:12 PM 11:53 PM 1:39 AM 1:39 AM Shillong 5:48 PM 12:19 PM 9:09 PM 10:52 PM 12:38 AM 12:38 AM Amritsar 6:30 PM 1:01 PM 9:59 PM 11:43 PM 1:29 AM 1:29 AM

