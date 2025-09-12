LIVE TV
Home > India > Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee’s Sixth Member Neutralized

Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee’s Sixth Member Neutralized

10 Maoists, including the sixth member of the Communist Part Of India (CPI) Maoist Central Committee, have been killed by the Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units.

Representational Image (Photo Credit-ANI)
Representational Image (Photo Credit-ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 12, 2025 05:35:00 IST

In a significant crackdown on the Maoists in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, the personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action – an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units killed 10 Maoists. One of these Maoists, CCM Modem Bala Krishna alias Manoj, was the sixth member of the Communist Part Of India (CPI) Maoist Central Committee. Raipur Range Inspector General Of Police Amresh Mishra told PTI, “”Personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action – an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units are involved in the operation. Intermittent exchange of fire is still underway.” 

What is Maoism?

According to the information available on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mao Tse Tung developed Maoism, a form of communism. The data on the MHA website states that Maoism is a doctrine to capture the State power through a combination of armed insurgency, mass mobilization and strategic alliances. According to the MHA website, the Maoists also use propaganda and disinformation against State institutions as other components of their insurgency doctrine. The data on the MHA website states that Mao called this process, the ‘Protracted Peoples War’, where the emphasis is on ‘military line’ to capture power.

What do we know about the Indian Maoists?

The data on the MHA’s official website states that the Communist Party of India (Maoist) is the largest and the most violent Maoist formation in India. Also, the CPI (Maoist) is an amalgamation of many splinter groups and that culminated in the merger of two largest Maoist groups in 2004. These groups are the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), People War and the Maoist Communist Centre of India. The CPI (Maoist) and all its front organizations formations have been included in the list of banned terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Tags: 10 Maoists killedChhattisgarh newsModem Bala Krishna

Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee's Sixth Member Neutralized

Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee's Sixth Member Neutralized

Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee's Sixth Member Neutralized
Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee's Sixth Member Neutralized
Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee's Sixth Member Neutralized
Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee's Sixth Member Neutralized

