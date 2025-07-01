Congress 4 Member Committee To Decide On BMC Polls, Meeting On July 7

A day after Congress leaders from Maharashtra held a crucial meeting in the national capital, the grand old party has formed a four member core committee to discuss the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll on July 7 and decide if it wants to go solo in the local body elections, sources said on Tuesday.

A top party source revealed thar the Congress has decided to form a core committee, which includes senior leaders like former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, former Maharashtra unit chief Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakre.

The source said that the task of this committee is to hold discussions with the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc members in Mumbai to chalk put strategy for the BMC polls and also sort out the alliance trouble.

The spurce revealed that the committee members will have their first meeting on July 7 in Mumbai and they will meet the alliance partners.

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP as its other alliance partners.

The source said that the final decision on BMC polls, whether the party decides to go solo in BMC polls or in alliance will be decided by the committee after its meeting.

Several of the Congress leaders have echoed their concern to go solo in BMC polls amid the speculations that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray may unite ahead of the BMC polls as they have been targeting the Maharashtra government on three languages row.

Congress source revealed that many party leaders felt that it is necessary to strengthen the party in the state as its condition is detoriating and it must go solo in the BMC polls to safeguard the party’s interest as it has been losing voters to its alliance partners in the state.

The source also said that some members also said that the BMC polls also helps the party to prepare new leadership and thus it is important to contest solo in the BMC polls.

The source further stated that the Congress was also miffed by the way it got less seats in assembly polls and general elections last year with 11 seats and 2 seats respectively in Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray had broken his ties with the Shiv Sena 20 years and floated his own party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Voting for the BMC polls will take place later this year on October or November and Congress is eyeing to make a strong comeback in the city, where it was formed.

