LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh latest sports news Dalit Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL birch by romeo lane goa arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

A Dalit woman from Hyderabad has accused the Mirchowk ACP of sexual harassment, claiming he parked his car outside her house to intimidate her and sent obscene messages. She said she filed a complaint in June, but no action followed. In a video, she alleged that the officer demanded she meet him alone and that local police pressured her on his behalf.

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 7, 2025 12:43:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

A Dalit woman has filed a complaint with the Mirchowk Police accusing the Mirchowk ACP of sexually harassing her. She said the ACP often parked his car in front of her house and tried to intimidate her. The woman stated that she had already filed a complaint in June, but the police did not take any action.

She claimed that the delay forced her to approach the ACP directly to seek justice. According to her, the harassment continued despite repeated pleas for help, and she decided to make the issue public after receiving no support from the authorities.

The woman released a video accusing the ACP of sending obscene messages and harassing multiple women over phone calls. She said the officer allegedly asked her to meet him alone and “spend time” with him, claiming he would ensure justice only if she followed his instructions.

In her video, she further stated that officials at the Mirchowk Police Station repeatedly called her and allegedly pressured her on behalf of the ACP. She said the harassment increased after she submitted her complaint and that she lived in fear due to the officer’s position and influence.

What Charges Can the ACP Face Under the SC/ST Act?

If the allegations are proven, the ACP can face charges under:

  • Section 3(1)(r) – Intentionally insulting or intimidating a member of SC/ST.

  • Section 3(1)(s) – Abusing any member of SC/ST by caste-name.

  • Section 3(1)(w)(i) & (ii) – Using force or sexual harassment against an SC/ST woman.

Depending on the investigation, additional IPC sections related to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and misuse of authority may also apply.

Must Read: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here’s What Happened

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dalithome-hero-pos-6hyderabad

RELATED News

North Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Packed Weekend, Single Narrow Exit, Guest Scramble To Escape As Cylinder Blast Claims 25 Lives, Here’s How The Chaos Unfolded

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (07.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (07.12.2025): Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (07.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

WATCH; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, And Supriya Sule Dance To ‘Om Shanti Om’, Followed By Naveen Jindal On ‘Na Na Na Re’: BJP MP Hosts Grand Sangeet For Daughter’s Wedding

LATEST NEWS

‘The Wedding Is Called Off…’ Smriti Mandhana Officially Puts All Rumours To Rest Days After Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Went Viral

Viral MMS Pushes Sofik SK Into Spotlight, Gains 500k Followers On Instagram

‘When I Play Freely, I Know I Can…’ Virat Kohli Spills The Beans On Most Satisfying Thing Post Clinching ODI Series Against South Africa

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Salman Khan’s BB19 Show Live For Free

When Is Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launching In India? Check Price, Performance, Specifications And Everything You Need To Know

Why Akshaye Khanna’s Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called ‘Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

From Virat Kohli To Kumar Sangakkara, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs, Check Full List

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here’s What Happened

Can Humans Really Live On Moon? What Research Says In 2026

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?
Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?
Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?
Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

QUICK LINKS