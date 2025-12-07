Dalit Woman Accuses Mirchowk ACP Of Sexual Harassment, What Charges Can The ACP Face Under The SC/ST Act?

A Dalit woman has filed a complaint with the Mirchowk Police accusing the Mirchowk ACP of sexually harassing her. She said the ACP often parked his car in front of her house and tried to intimidate her. The woman stated that she had already filed a complaint in June, but the police did not take any action.

She claimed that the delay forced her to approach the ACP directly to seek justice. According to her, the harassment continued despite repeated pleas for help, and she decided to make the issue public after receiving no support from the authorities.

The woman released a video accusing the ACP of sending obscene messages and harassing multiple women over phone calls. She said the officer allegedly asked her to meet him alone and “spend time” with him, claiming he would ensure justice only if she followed his instructions.

In her video, she further stated that officials at the Mirchowk Police Station repeatedly called her and allegedly pressured her on behalf of the ACP. She said the harassment increased after she submitted her complaint and that she lived in fear due to the officer’s position and influence.

What Charges Can the ACP Face Under the SC/ST Act?

If the allegations are proven, the ACP can face charges under:

Section 3(1)(r) – Intentionally insulting or intimidating a member of SC/ST.

Section 3(1)(s) – Abusing any member of SC/ST by caste-name.

Section 3(1)(w)(i) & (ii) – Using force or sexual harassment against an SC/ST woman.

Depending on the investigation, additional IPC sections related to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and misuse of authority may also apply.

