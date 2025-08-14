LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Traffic Curbs For Independence Day: Check If Your Daily Route Will Be Affected

Delhi Traffic Curbs For Independence Day: Check If Your Daily Route Will Be Affected

Delhi Traffic Police has issued restrictions and diversions for Independence Day 2025. Roads near Red Fort, Chhatrasal Stadium, and key Delhi-NCR borders will be closed or diverted. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and use public transport.

Delhi braces for Independence Day 2025 with road closures, diversions, and heightened security (ANI Photo)
Delhi braces for Independence Day 2025 with road closures, diversions, and heightened security (ANI Photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 14, 2025 13:12:14 IST

Delhi prepares for celebrating the 79th Independence Day on Friday, following this, Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory to help commuters in navigating the city during anticipated closure of roads and heavy traffic.

PM Modi will give the Independence Day address from the Red Fort and will address about Operation Sindoor victory. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be hoisting the Tricolour at Chhatrasal Stadium. Huge crowds and tightened security there will affect traffic in central, north, and surrounding regions of Delhi.

Significant Restrictions Around Red Fort and Chhatrasal Stadium

Between 4:00 am and 10:00 am, some of the major roads around the Red Fort will be closed, such as sections of Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, and sections of Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. Goods carriers will be restricted in these areas from midnight to 11:00 am, and local bus services will be diverted.

In the vicinity of Chhatrasal Stadium, traffic prohibitions will start at 6:00 am. Roads such as Mall Road (opp to stadium), Stadium Road, Brahma Kumari Marg, Bhama Shah Road, and Old GT Karnal Road are to be avoided. Diversions would be arranged at important locations such as Hakikat Nagar Nala Road, Kingsway Camp Chowk, and Bhama Shah Chowk.

Regional Traffic Curbs in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad

The effect will be felt not only in Delhi. The movement of goods vehicles from Noida will be curbed from 10:00 pm on August 14 until the festivities wind up. Ghaziabad will have similar curbs at UP Gate, Mohan Nagar, Loni Border, and elsewhere. 

Traffic will be controlled in Gurugram between 5:00 PM on August 14 and 1:30 PM on August 15, while heavy vehicleswill have limited access in Faridabad from 10:00 PM on August 14 to 2:00 PM on August 15. 

Officials are advising residents to be proactive, not travel in the restricted stretches, and utilize public transport more often to relieve roadway bottlenecks. Residents commuting to Delhi University (North Campus), GTB Nagar, Model Town, and Azadpur Subzi Mandi should add some extra time from their expected travel time.

Authorities have also suggested obeying traffic regulation, being disciplined on the road, and following the command by ground staff. If commuters want real-time information, please check the official social media and webpage of the Delhi Traffic Police.

Tags: Delhi TrafficIndependence DayIndependence Day 2025

