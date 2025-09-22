Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): As the festival of Sharadiya Navratri, devotees thronged temples across the national capital today to mark the beginning of the nine-day festival, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Large gatherings were witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple, where devotees sought the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Additionally, devotees also flock to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

During Sharadiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the ‘Trishakti’ aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping ‘Maa Kaalratri’, the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram’s birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)

