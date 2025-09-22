LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 06:08:05 IST

Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): As the festival of Sharadiya Navratri, devotees thronged temples across the national capital today to mark the beginning of the nine-day festival, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Large gatherings were witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple, where devotees sought the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

Additionally, devotees also flock to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

During Sharadiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the ‘Trishakti’ aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping ‘Maa Kaalratri’, the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram’s birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-92ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Fire breaks out in three factories in Indore's Palda industrial area, no casualties
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins
India can become "Vishwa Chikitsalya": MD Aakash Healthcare on GST reforms
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
GST reform benefits the poor: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Congress, says party only spreads "negativity and baseless criticism"

LATEST NEWS

India skipper Suryakumar makes bold claim of Ind-Pak "not being a rivalry anymore"
Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins
"For Charlie": Trump, Musk reunites at Kirk's memorial
He is not a robot: India skipper Suryakumar defends Bumrah after horror night against Pak
Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit Most
Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children
India skipper Suryakumar classifies Abhishek-Gill pair as "fire and ice combination"
Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial
Bangladesh reports surge in dengue cases, records nine deaths in past 24 hours
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days
Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins
Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins
Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins
Devotees gather at temples nationwide as Sharadiya Navratri begins

QUICK LINKS