Home > India > 'Do Not Insult Honest Labour': Woman Mocks Former 'Studious' Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent, Faces Huge Backlash For Sharing Video — Watch

‘Do Not Insult Honest Labour’: Woman Mocks Former ‘Studious’ Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent, Faces Huge Backlash For Sharing Video — Watch

In the clip, the woman was seen mocking the man for working as a delivery executive, drawing comparisons to his reputation as a motivator during their school days.

Woman Mocks Former 'Studious' Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent. Photos: X
Woman Mocks Former 'Studious' Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 29, 2026 18:38:21 IST

‘Do Not Insult Honest Labour’: Woman Mocks Former ‘Studious’ Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent, Faces Huge Backlash For Sharing Video — Watch

A woman has sparked widespread outrage on social media after sharing a video mocking her former schoolmate, who was once known as a “studious” student, and is now working as a pizza delivery agent. 

The clip, which many users called demeaning and insensitive, triggered massive backlash, with netizens urging respect for honest labour and reminding that earning a living through legal means deserves dignity, not ridicule.

Woman Mocks Classmate in Viral Video 

In the clip, the woman was seen mocking the man for working as a delivery executive, drawing comparisons to his reputation as a motivator during their school days. 

She is also said to have threatened to circulate the video among their former classmates, a move that intensified public anger and backlash. 



As the clip spread across social media platforms, netizens rallied in support of the delivery agent, emphasising that honest labour deserves respect regardless of profession. Many users slammed the woman for what they called “classist behaviour” and reminded her that financial realities often force people to make difficult career choices. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user said, “Mocking an old schoolmate for earning his living as a delivery boy is not confidence. It is moral bankruptcy…If you cannot be kind, at least be wise. Do not insult honest labour.” 

Second user commented, “Pain behind his eyes is excruciating, but nevertheless, he’s an honest hardworking man, Respect.” 

Another user wrote, “Correct Pranavbhai,see her audacity telling him am making a video,such a simple person he is, smilingly does namaste.

Making the video viral is cheap publicity and mocking a good human being. Like you said people shud strongly remember Law of Karma.” 

The viral backlash also served as a reminder of how social media shaming can quickly turn against the person posting, especially when the content is perceived as humiliating or exploitive. Many urged people to exercise empathy and restraint, warning that mocking someone’s struggle reflects more on the mocker than the subject. 

As the debate continues online, the overwhelming sentiment remains clear: honest work-regardless of status or pay-deserves respect, not public humiliation. 

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 6:38 PM IST
‘Do Not Insult Honest Labour’: Woman Mocks Former ‘Studious’ Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent, Faces Huge Backlash For Sharing Video — Watch

QUICK LINKS