ECI Asks Rahul to Sign Declaration or Apologize to Nation Over His Vote Chori Jibe

The Election Commission on Friday hit back at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of vote theft, telling him to either sign the declaration or else apologize to the nation.

The fresh jibe from the poll panel came after Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the Election Commission, saying he has taken the oath inside the Parliament and on the constitution, and the Commission is asking him to take an oath on the vote theft.

The Election Commission sources said that it seems that every time Rahul Gandhi, instead of giving the objections on the special intensive revision, will give his point after the Bihar assembly polls.

Coming down heavily on the Congress leader, the source said, “If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have no problem in signing the Declaration.”

Election Commission Dismissed Allegations by Rahul Gandhi

“If Rahul Gandhi does not sign the Declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In which case he should apologize to the nation,” the source said.

The source also said that, therefore, he has two options: either sign the Declaration or apologize to the nation for raising absurd allegations against ECI.

The source further claimed that the reason is that in the past, he has never sent any self-signed letter by himself.

“Whatever reply we give is to other entities, and every time he disowns it,” the source said.

The source said that, for example, he raised the Maharashtra issue in December 2024.

“Some Advocate writes to us from AICC. Our reply dated 24 December 2024 is on our website. But Rahul Gandhi says that we have never replied,” the source added.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I am a politician; what I say to the people is my word. I am saying it publicly; take it as my oath. Interestingly, they haven’t denied the information,” he said.

