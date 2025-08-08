LIVE TV
Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Yatra in Bihar From Aug 17, to Start From Sasaram

Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Yatra in Bihar From Aug 17, to Start From Sasaram

Rahul Gandhi will launch a 15-day yatra in Bihar from August 17 over alleged voter roll manipulation under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Covering 21 districts, the yatra aims to expose voter deletions targeting backward and minority communities ahead of state polls.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Anand Singh
Published: August 8, 2025 20:01:00 IST

With the opposition parties targeting the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will kick off a 15-day yatra in the state over the issue from August 17, party leaders said.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi will begin the yatra over SIR in Bihar from the Sasaram district of the state. 

The party leader said that the entire route of the yatra has been planned, which will go on for 15 days and pass through 21 districts. 

I.N.D.I.A Group To Address Multiple Public Meetings in Bihar

The leader said that Rahul Gandhi, along with the Mahagatbandhan leaders, will also address several public meetings during the yatra, which will be in hybrid mode just like that of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra model.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, VIP Mukesh Sahni, and Left party leaders will also share the stage with the Congress leader for addressing the public over the issue of the SIR.

He stated that the leaders will highlight how the poll panel has been removing lakhs of eligible voters, mainly from the backward and minority communities, ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state. 

The party leader also said that the yatra will start from Sasaram district on August 17 and move towards Aurangabad, and then reach Gaya and Wazirganj.

The yatra will then reach the Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, and Bhagalpur districts.

The yatra will also cover the districts of Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran.

Bihar Elections Set To Take Place in October-November This Year

The yatra will then conclude at the Ara district of the state. 

The Congress leaders said that through this yatra the party wants to highlight the alleged malpractice in the state to remove lakhs of voters. 

The opposition has alleged the SIR issue is ‘votebandi‘ and daylight dacoity of votes.

The assembly polls in Bihar for the 243 seats will take place later this year in the months of October and November. 

The Congress, RJD, VIP and Left parties have been targeting the Commission and accusing it of helping the ruling NDA in the state. 

Tags: bihar rahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Yatra in Bihar From Aug 17, to Start From Sasaram

