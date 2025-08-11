ECI Begins Second Round To Delist 476 Inactive Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

As part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy of the Election Commission to clean up the electoral system, the poll body on Monday has started proceedings to delist another 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs).

The ECI has been conducting a nationwide exercise to identify and delist RUPPs that have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for 6 years continuously, since 2019, said a statement released by the poll body.

State-wise distribution of RUPPs for the second round, as per the statement released by the ECI

The release further said that guidelines for registration of Political Parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for 6 years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties.

In the first round of this exercise, the ECI has already delisted 334 RUPPs on August 9, 2025, bringing down the number of listed RUPPs from 2,854 to 2,520.

Cleaning up of the Electoral System Continues ✅ #ECI starts proceedings to delist another 476 #RUPPs

The poll body has said the CEOs of the respective States/UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs, following which, the parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs.

Based on the reports of the CEOs, the final decision regarding the delisting of any RUPP shall be taken by the Election Commission of India, the release added.

