Home > India > ECI Begins Second Round To Delist 476 Inactive Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

ECI Begins Second Round To Delist 476 Inactive Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

As part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy of the Election Commission to clean up the electoral system, the poll body on Monday has started proceedings to delist another 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs).




Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 11, 2025 17:59:00 IST



The ECI has been conducting a nationwide exercise to identify and delist RUPPs that have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for 6 years continuously, since 2019, said a statement released by the poll body.

State-wise distribution of RUPPs for the second round, as per the statement released by the ECI



The release further said that guidelines for registration of Political Parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for 6 years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties.

In the first round of this exercise, the ECI has already delisted 334 RUPPs on August 9, 2025, bringing down the number of listed RUPPs from 2,854 to 2,520.

The poll body has said the CEOs of the respective States/UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs, following which, the parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs.

Based on the reports of the CEOs, the final decision regarding the delisting of any RUPP shall be taken by the Election Commission of India, the release added. 

ALSO READ: Bihar SIR Updates: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties Even On Aug 11, Opposition Writes To Poll Body For Appointment

Tags: ECIelection commissionPolitical PartyRUPPs










