Exclusive: Flood Like Situation In Delhi Troubles People Displaced To Temporary Shelter Homes

New Delhi/ September 3: Due to increased water being released by Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana people living in the low lying areas of Delhi have been forced to live in temporary shelters.

One such painful story has come to light from some of the temporary shelters set up at the Yamuna bridge located at Geeta Colony Pushta area. On both sides of the pavement at the Geeta Colony area, temporary shelters have been setup for displaced people who were living in the low lying areas besides the bank of Yamuna river. “We have lost all our belongings as the increased flow of Yamuna river has created a flood like situation. All our utensils, clothes and my daughter’s Aadhaar card were washed away in the violent waters of Yamuna. We have incurred a loss of about Rs 15,000-16,000. Also, we are now forced to use dirty water for daily use. It is a very tough time for us as we have been displaced to temporary shelters from our houses. Still we are not getting any help,” said a woman living in one of those temporary shelter homes located in Geeta Colony Pushta area.

“In this dangerous situation I was forced to bathe in one the waters of Yamuna river,” said a man displaced in the temporary shelter home.

Another man who has been living in a temporary shelter located under the Yamuna bridge says, “Yesterday we only managed to save some of our luggage and the other washed out in the raging floods. We are into deep trouble.”

More than 600 people were displaced yesterday due to flood like situation in Delhi. Water discharged by the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana often affects Delhi within 36 to 48 hours. This is due to the fact that Haryana is an upper riparian state and Delhi is a lower riparian state.

